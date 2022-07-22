Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Blasted by NFL Hall of Famer, Called the ‘Problem’ in Dallas

After another quick exit in the playoffs this past winter, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has received his fair share of criticism.

In 2021, Prescott set a personal best for touchdowns (37) and posted his best QB rating (104.2) since his rookie season. But a 23-17 defeat to the San Francisco 49ers saw the 28-year-old throw for 243 yards, a touchdown and an interception, reinforcing the argument that Dak can’t get it done in the playoffs.

Now, Pro Football Hall of Famer and Fox Sports commentator Shannon Sharpe is adding his two cents in that argument. On Undisputed, Sharpe was asked if Prescott would be able to lead the Cowboys to a Super Bowl in the 2022 season, and his response was a resounding no.

“Not based on what I’ve seen,” Sharpe said. “…That has been their problem: Dak has been inconsistent. I’ve seen far too many games like Kansas City, Denver, and Washington than I saw like the New England Patriots. Here’s that record over the last three seasons: Dak is 4-14 against teams that made the playoffs. He’s 3-1 against the [Philadelphia] Eagles that have made the playoffs, he’s 1-13 against other teams that have made the playoffs.”

It’s a rough look for Prescott and the Cowboys, who are currently in a competitive window and looking to repeat as NFC East division champs in 2022.

Prescott Doesn’t Get Defense from Bayless

Sharpe’s cohost on Undisputed, Skip Bayless, is famous for his Cowboys fandom and for defending or hyping up Dallas on the program. This time around, Bayless didn’t have much of an argument against Sharpe.

Bayless explained that Prescott struggled at times late in the 2021 season, and that he and Dallas can’t afford to do so this year as he believes the quality around Dak has decreased.

“The problem is that down the stretch, that team went 6-5 including a loss at home to San Francisco in the playoff game. 6-5 won’t cut it because a lot of the five were Dak’s fault… Dak was pretty terrible against San Francisco. This is the ultimate test, because they did not improve. I don’t care what anybody tries to tell you, wrangle you, pull wool over your eyes: [the Cowboys] didn’t get better.”

The Cowboys have lost big name players like WR Amari Cooper and LT La’el Collins this offseason, and have not added marquee signings to replace them, instead hitching onto their current talent like WR CeeDee Lamb and T Terence Steele.

Cowboys QB Called ‘Most Overrated’ Player in NFL

Sharpe and Bayless aren’t the only ones criticizing Prescott, as former Cowboys defensive end Chris Canty also made waves recently by labeling the Dallas QB as the most overrated player in the NFL on ESPN program Get Up.

.@ChrisCanty99 ranks his top-five most overrated players in the NFL 👀 pic.twitter.com/cDB4GsyaKm — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) July 15, 2022

Behind Prescott were Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffery, New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley and Los Angeles Chargers LB and S Khalil Mack and Derwin James.

The list quickly prompted discussion and criticism, with many Cowboys fans defending Prescott or agreeing with his placement, while others mentioned that all five players on the list have had injury issues out of their control.