Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Sounds Off on INTs After Loss to Packers

A pair of interceptions from Dak Prescott proved costly as the Dallas Cowboys fell to the Green Bay Packers 31-28 in overtime on Sunday.

Turnovers are never a good thing but Prescott’s picks were especially painful because the Packers were able to flip both into touchdowns. Prescott attributed the interceptions to some miscommunications with his pass-catchers.

Coming into today, Rudy Ford had 1 career interception since being drafted in 2017. He's picked Dak Prescott off twice in the first half.pic.twitter.com/gBxqPyfCMR — Covers (@Covers) November 13, 2022

“It was definitely a miscommunication,” Prescott said after the game. “The first one was to Schultz and he said he got knocked off of his route — thinking he’s gonna cross face [with the defensive back] and they make a play,” Prescott said. “That’s a huge play right there, for them to stop us, get the turnover and then they go score. The second one, they score off of that one as well, just a miscommunication that was similar to [the INT against the Bears] in Week 8].

“Just thinking [Lamb] was gonna cross face but him seeing something different.”

Prescott finished the game with 265 yards and three touchdowns to go with the two interceptions. Lamb had his best game of the season, recording 11 receptions for 150 yards and a pair of scores.

Prescott on Loss: ‘Just 1 Game’

Play

Postgame Interview | Dak Prescott reacts to penalties crushing Cowboys in loss to Packers Postgame Interview | Dak Prescott reacts to penalties crushing Cowboys in loss to Packers 2022-11-14T03:10:19Z

The Cowboys fell to 6-3 with the loss, which dropped them to third in the NFC East race. The Eagles sit atop the standings at a perfect 8-0, while the Giants moved to 7-2 with a 24-16 win against the Texans.

Prescott said the loss had a little more sting because they wanted to win for head coach Mike McCarthy, who was returning to Green Bay for the first time after going 133-85-2 as the skipper of the Packers.

“Obviously we wanted to get it for Mike,” Prescott said. “And it sucks we didn’t. That’s that. There’s no way to sugarcoat it. There’s nothing else to add on. We wanted to get it for Mike but more importantly we wanted to lay another brick on where we’re going and we didn’t do that. So we’re going to stick together and find a way to make this team better moving forward.”

It’s been an interesting season for the Cowboys, who were able to ride their defense to a 4-1 record with Prescott sidelined with a thumb injury. Dallas still feels like they have all the ingredients to be a contender but have to learn from the loss at Lambeau.

“For us, it’s about sticking together, knowing where we’re going and who we are. It was a tough game, a tough environment and we’ve got to learn from this and make sure that we grow. … It’s still a long season and we have to control what we can.”

McCarthy Defends Decision to Forgo Field Goal in OT

The Cowboys got the ball first in overtime but turned it over on downs after going for it on fourth-and-3 from the Green Bay 35-yard line. The Packers then connected on a long pass to Allen Lazard, which set up the eventual game-winning boot from Mason Crosby.

“We were right on the line for a field goal,” McCarthy said. “Hey, to be honest with you, I thought we needed to go for it. I mean I called it on second down, especially with the way the game was going. Big play, penalty. Big play, penalty. Big play, penalty. So our thing was just keep playing. We had good calls. I’m fine with the decision obviously on fourth-and-3. Just didn’t convert.”

The Cowboys have a big tilt next week against the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings, who topped Buffalo 33-30 in a wild matchup that many are dubbing the game of the year.