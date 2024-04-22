Dak Prescott Breaks Silence on Rumors About Cowboys Future

Dak Prescott isn’t concerned about his Dallas Cowboys future at all.

While appearing at a Children’s Cancer Fund event in Dallas, Texas on Friday, April 19, Prescott spoke to reporters and addressed his uncertain future with the Cowboys — he’s entering the final year of his deal without a new contract — saying that he doesn’t have any “fears” about the situation.

Via Jon Machota of The Athletic:

“I don’t have any fears,” Prescott said. “I’m not going to say I fear being here or not. I don’t fear either situation, to be candid with you. I love this game. I love to play and love to better myself as a player and my teammates around me.

The Cowboys have stressed that Prescott remains in their future. However, without a deal in place, Prescott could easily walk in free agency next offseason. As Machota notes, Prescott said that he has spoken to team owner Jerry Jones. However, contract negotiations have yet to begin.

The 30-year-old quarterback says that he’s “focused” on the present.

“I’m focused on here and right now, where I am,” Prescott said. “That’s always how I’ve been. I’ve been in this situation before, so it’s OK. I’m fine in any situation, betting on myself or playing this year out. Right now, it’s with the Dallas Cowboys. That’s where I want to be and that’s where I am. That’s the focus. After the season we’ll see where we’re at, and if the future holds that. If not, go from there.”

Cowboys Still ‘Intend’ to Sign Dak Prescott to New Contract

Based upon Spotrac’s market value of Prescott, the 2023 NFL MVP runner-up is at $50.8 million per year across four seasons at over $203 million.

According to a report from CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson last month, the Cowboys still “intend” to work out a deal for their three-time Pro Bowl quarterback.

“Regarding the #Cowboys and Dak Prescott, I’m told the team does intend to work out a contract for their 3x-Pro Bowl quarterback and also has not closed off potential to consummate a deal for him this year, per source,” wrote Anderson on March 27. “While there’s currently no offer or imminent talks, the team is not presently charting a path to let Prescott go to free agency, despite some chatter to the contrary, I’m told.”

Why Cowboys Could Considering Allowing Dak Prescott to Walk

The veteran quarterback is certainly one of the top passers in the NFL. He’s coming off of arguably his best season to date after leading the NFL in touchdown passes (36) and being named to the All-Pro team for the first time. He also posted career highs with 410 completions and a 105.9 passer rating.

However, the lack of postseason success is a stain on Prescott’s resume. Through eight years as Dallas’ starting quarterback, Prescott is just 2-5 and has never advanced past the divisional round of the playoffs. Making things even worse is that Prescott holds a 1-3 record at home in the playoffs, with the latest loss being a 48-32 beatdown at the hands of the youngest team in the NFL, the Green Bay Packers.

If the Cowboys truly want Prescott back, it’s a lose-lose situation the longer they wait. As mentioned before, Prescott can simply decide to leave Dallas next offseason if there’s no deal in place. There will always be teams desperate to sign quarterbacks and as evidenced by the Atlanta Falcons’ $180 million deal with Kirk Cousins — Cousins is just 1-3 in his career in the playoffs — Prescott’s lack of playoff success won’t prevent teams from trying to sign him.

We’ll see if the Cowboys end up getting a deal done with Prescott. However, the longer they wait, the more questionable Prescott’s future becomes in Dallas.