Dak Prescott Sounds Off on Latest Cowboys Move

Dak Prescott has been quiet since the Dallas Cowboys’ elimination loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Prescott made his first public comments since the team’s season ended and does not appear thrilled with the Cowboys’ decision to move on from former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. The Dallas QB1 admitted to being “upset” over the move during a brief interview with Dallas Morning News’ Calvin Watkins on February 9, 2023.

“I’m upset but I’m happy for him,” Prescotted noted while in Phoenix to attend some of the Super Bowl week festivities.

The Cowboys are hoping that head coach Mike McCarthy taking over calling plays will help Prescott take the next step in his game. Dallas promoted longtime coach Brian Schottenheimer from his analyst role to become the new offensive coordinator.

Schottenheimer held the same gig with the Seahawks from 2018 to 2020 leading Seattle’s offense to one of the best stretches in franchise history. This time will be a bit different as McCarthy will be the one with play-calling duties.

The Cowboys Could Explore a Contract Extension for Dak Prescott This Offseason

Prescott still has two seasons remaining on his four-year, $160 million contract. After Prescott threw a career-high 17 interceptions this past season, the easiest thing for Dallas to change was the offensive coaching staff. The Cowboys quarterback threw two costly picks in the Divisional Round against San Francisco, one week after having arguably the best game of his career leading Dallas to a decisive victory over Tampa Bay in the Wild Card matchup.

Despite the recent skid, the Cowboys admitted the team may explore a contract extension with Prescott this offseason. Dallas is projected to be more than $7.6 million over the cap this offseason, and salary cap relief could be one of the driving forces for Dallas to explore a new deal for Prescott.

“The Cowboys will need to create room just to get under the 2023 salary cap, which could be created by releasing or adjusting the contracts of RB Ezekiel Elliott, OT Tyron Smith and potentially some others,” ESPN’s Todd Archer wrote on January 27. “But in order to be a buyer in free agency or even keep their own younger core players — like WR CeeDee Lamb, CB Trevon Diggs, RB Tony Pollard, S Donovan Wilson, LB Leighton Vander Esch and OT Terence Steele — they will need significant cap room.

“The easiest way to do that would be to extend Prescott’s contract. They would add four to five years to the deal, pay him a huge signing bonus and knock down his 2023 base salary, allowing them to do whatever they would want.”

Tony Romo on Cowboys’ Lack of Super Bowl: ‘They Have Been Knocking on the Door’

No person knows the pressure Prescott is under quite like Tony Romo, and the former Cowboys quarterback cautioned people from hitting the panic button. During an exclusive interview with Heavy Sports, Romo noted that Dallas was one of six teams he believed could have won the Super Bowl this season.

“If they win that game [vs. 49ers], everyone’s back, probably,” Romo explained during a January 30 interview. “And so, that’s the real world. That’s why these games are so huge, and why I want to communicate that on TV. This is life-changing for a lot of people. Legacy defining in some ways. You’re never guaranteed to be back.

“At the same time, I’m like, they have been knocking on the door, and I know people viewed that as a negative. You know [the saying], kick the door in. But they were one of six teams this year that could have won the Super Bowl, I really felt. Most years, there is not even close to that many teams who can win it. You have the final four who was correct I thought. Then you could have interchanged someone with Buffalo and Dallas. I thought all those teams [could win the Super Bowl].”