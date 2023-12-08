Viral Video Shows Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Trolling Eagles Ahead of SNF Game

The latest Dallas Cowboys news shows star quarterback Dak Prescott dropping a hilarious video trolling several NFL teams, including the Philadelphia Eagles. Prescott is releasing a new commercial with Lead From Behind titled “Talking S*** With Dak Prescott.”

The funny video is not only self-deprecating, but Prescott also has a few laughs at other team’s expense. All of this is for a good cause to help raise awareness about getting tested for colon cancer.

During the video, Prescott places a sticker of an eagle on the bottom of the home screening kit designed for human waste. The quarterback took playful jabs at several NFL teams including the Eagles and Dolphins.

“First, if you’re 45 or older talk to your doctor about getting screened for colon cancer,” Prescott says. “Then, if you’re prescribed a home screening kit like this, grab the sample collection container and place a sticker of something you want to [bleep] on, right on the underside.

“Not a fan of marine life? Slap it on. Have issues with old-timey prospectors? Boom. It works with anything, from colors, to large American predatory birds [eagles].”

Even Prescott’s Twitter caption has some fun with the campaign. Hours after posting, Prescott’s video has already topped four million views.

“Probably gonna get a lot of $*** for this. @LeadFromBehind,” Prescott tweeted on December 8.

Here’s a look at the viral video that has fans buzzing.

Play

Dak Prescott Lost His Mother Peggy Prescott to Colon Cancer in 2013

Now let’s be sure to focus on why Dak Prescott did the commercial— bravo for using humor to expand the reach of the message. Peggy would approve. 🫡 It also legit reminded me to get checked and I know which sticker I’m ordering. 😉pic.twitter.com/uacMUU9XTg — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) December 8, 2023

It is all in good fun as Prescott aims to raise awareness for colon cancer screenings. The campaign is near to Prescott’s heart after losing his mother Peggy Prescott to colon cancer in 2013.

“Having lost his mother to colon cancer, Prescott joins the LEAD FROM BEHIND initiative to tackle the important topic with ‘S*** Talk,’ an entertaining video to reduce the stigma and break down the barriers around colon cancer screening,” Lead From Behind said in a statement to Heavy Sports.

“In a season filled with intense NFL rivalries and on-field banter, Prescott cleverly turns ‘talking s***’ into a positive conversation starter, emphasizing the importance of screening for colon cancer prevention.”

Cowboys News: ‘You See the Division Right Here in Potential Grabs,’ Says Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott places a sticker of an Eagle on his colon sample collection device in a new commercial for a colon cancer screening company’s “Let’s Talk S**t” campaign. pic.twitter.com/STZElyPc0B — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) December 8, 2023

The timing of the ad dropping during the team’s rivalry week with the upcoming matchup against the Eagles is brilliant. There is sure to be a small segment of fans that wonder whether Prescott’s video will give the Eagles added motivation.

Given it is for a good cause, it is hard to imagine players taking things that seriously. Both the Cowboys and Eagles already have plenty of motivation to defeat their rival in Week 14.

As for the Eagles-Cowboys news for Week 14, Prescott has his eyes on the division lead. The race for the NFC East is tight with Philly holding a one-game lead on Dallas heading into the rivalry showdown. Prescott’s admits the regular season has been building up to this upcoming challenging stretch of games, starting with the Eagles.

“You see the division right here in potential grabs,” Prescott told reporters on December 7. “You see the other playoff teams that you’re going to play in the back end of this thing.

“These are the moments that we’ve prepared for, we’ve built for. We’ve worked this culture for, this brotherhood. And that’s why we’ve got to be detailed. That’s the focus to this team.”