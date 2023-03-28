Cowboys Send Warning to QB Dak Prescott Ahead of Crucial Season

The Dallas Cowboys have expressed faith in Dak Prescott as their franchise quarterback but owner Jerry Jones was clear that he doesn’t want his passer missing any more time.

Prescott has missed a combined 17 games over the last three seasons with various ailments, including five last season with a thumb injury.

Jones feels like with a solid offensive line in front of him, Prescott should be able to suit up for all 17 games.

“If you look at the last three years, he needs to be more available,” Jones said while speaking to reporters at the annual NFL owner’s meetings. “Everything we’re doing, and I feel good about this offensive line, should make him more available. And then we’re doing some things in the line, some technique and some philosophy there that will really help Dak out. I’d say to our fans, these adjustments that we’re making in our offense … you add it all up and you are going to see Dak at his very best.”

No Talks on Extension for Dak Prescott

Jones said that they have not talked with Prescott yet about a contract extension, which would link him to the team longer but also lower a massive cap hit the next two seasons. Prescott will count $26.8 million against the cap this season and a whopping $59.4 next year. The Cowboys have a potential out next offseason, although it’d still result in $61.9 million in dead cap, per Spotrac.

That being said, the Cowboys have been adamant that Prescott is their “guy” now and going forward at the quarterback position.

“Dak is going to be our guy for, hopefully the next 10 years,” Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones said in early February. “You say that’s a long time because he’s already played seven. But I think Dak will play that long because he takes care of himself, and he’s driven to be great. We fully expect him to be here for 10 years.”

Prescott’s Turnovers Point of Conversation for Cowboys

Prescott is coming off a year where he passed for 2,860 yards, 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 12 regular season starts. He tossed two more interceptions in the postseason and his turnovers have been a significant point of conversation this offseason.

“Definitely, we spent some time,” head coach Mike McCarthy said Tuesday. ” He was in for the captains workout (earlier this month). So he came up and spent about four hours with Scott (Tolzien, QB coach) and I. And we went back and looked at his decision-making opportunities and the interceptions and potential interceptions and just talking through it.”

The Cowboys offense will look different next year with McCarthy calling the plays. The Dallas skipper takes over for Kellen Moore, who departed this offseason, landing a gig with the Los Angeles Chargers shortly after.

Over interceptions, McCarthy — like Jones — is focused on Prescott staying healthy and on the field.

“My goal is for Dak to play 20 games next year,” McCarthy said. “If he plays 20 games next year, obviously we’ll be right where we want to be.”

Prescott will be without some key pieces like tight end Dalton Schultz and running back Ezekiel Elliott. But the Cowboys also did some work to add a key piece to the wide receiver corps in veteran Brandin Cooks, who should thrive alongside CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup.