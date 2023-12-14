Cowboys Must Plan for ‘Solid Payday’ for Tyron Smith, Stephon Gilmore

Dak Prescott isn’t the only Dallas Cowboys star about to cash in.

While Prescott seems to be Jerry Jones’ top offseason priority, the Cowboys will also need to make whole, one of the veterans most important to keeping the MVP candidate quarterback upright.

Tyron Smith, 33, the Cowboys’ stalwart left tackle is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and likely ranks high on Dallas’ lengthy priority list of veterans to try to bring back for 2024.

Pro Football Focus projects that Smith could command upwards of $10 million, fully-guaranteed, on a one-year contract this offseason.

“After agreeing to a revised one-year deal worth $6 million for 2023,” Brad Spielberger writes, for PFF. “Smith has outplayed that deal once again. Perhaps Smith is more focused on remaining a career Cowboy and chasing a Lombardi Trophy a la Andrew Whitworth with the Los Angeles Rams, but he deserves a solid payday if he wants to pursue one.”

Even in his 13th season in a Cowboys’ uniform, Smith remains instrumental in Dallas’ offensive success. Through 14 weeks, PFF points out that Smith has not allowed a sack, while garnering an 89.1 pass-blocking grade and 84 overall mark.

Cowboys CB Stephon Gilmore in Line For Big Payday

Much like Prescott and Smith are two drivers of the Cowboys’ success on offense, Stephon Gilmore has made an instant impact on elevating Dallas’ dominant defense.

Since arriving in exchange for a fifth-round pick during the offseason, Gilmore has left his mark on the Cowboys’ defense. Gilmore has 50 total tackles with a pair of interceptions while allowing a meager 6.9 yards per target, placing him among the upper echelon players at the position.

Opposite DaRon Bland, and the Cowboys have built one of the stingiest cornerback duos in the league.

However, if Jones and the Cowboys hope to keep Gilmore in Dallas, it’s going to take a significant financial commitment, according to PFF.

“Gilmore’s trade from the Indianapolis Colts to the Dallas Cowboys this offseason got him back to playing contending football,” Spielberger writes, for PFF.” “And he hasn’t skipped a beat at any point as he’s moved around over the past few years. Gilmore still thrives in single coverage and can jostle with the more physical receivers who play through contact, timing his leap well on contested catches and jumping routes with top-end play recognition.”

PFF projects that Gilmore could command a one-year deal worth $10 million in 2024.

The Cowboys have a lot of high-talent, high-priced players on both sides of the football to worry about next season and beyond, so it will be fascinating to see how Gilmore fits that puzzle, especially with Trevon Diggs expected to be back on the field next fall.

How much Cap Space do The Cowboys Have in 2024?

It is going to take some creative cap management for Jones and the Cowboys to be able to retain both Smith and Gilmore, while also looking ahead at future extensions for Micah Parsons, CeeDee Lamb, and others.

Dallas will obviously be able to create some financial breathing room, and spending flexibility, when Prescott signs his new extension which will likely lower his $59.45 2024 cap number, significantly.

However, as the offseason nears, the Cowboys are currently projected to have just $10.7 million against the cap in 2024, according to Spotrac.