Cowboys’ Contract Talks with Dalton Schultz Take Surprise Turn: Report

After not receiving a new long-term contract, Dallas Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz refused to attend practice. Now, contract talks are going in a different direction.

Schultz has come into prominence over the last two seasons as the Cowboys’ top pass-catching tight end, being an integral part of the passing offense with quarterback Dak Prescott. However, his rookie deal ran out this spring and the team elected to sign Schultz to the franchise tag.

The lack of progress in contract talks led to Schultz skipping optional practices, and it appears his message has been heard. NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero reported on June 14 that the tight end is coming back to practice for Dallas’ mandatory minicamp, and that talks are back underway.

“#Cowboys franchise-tagged TE Dalton Schultz will report to minicamp today, per source,” Pelissero wrote on Twitter. “No deal imminent, but contract talks have picked up in recent days. Schultz already signed his tender, locking in a $10.931 million salary for 2022 if no deal by July 15.”

There has been speculation over whether owner Jerry Jones and the Cowboys would pay Schultz after letting their top receiver Amari Cooper go via trade. With Pelissero’s report in the mix, it now appears as if Dallas will pay their top tight end.

ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cowboys!

Schultz is Getting His Money

One way or the other, Schultz is getting a significant pay raise this year. As Pelissero mentioned, the franchise tag is set to pay him almost $11 million, but it’s clear that the tight end wants more and for longer.

Heavy recently touched on why the Cowboys taking their time with contract negotiations is likely raising Schultz’s price. Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku has a less impressive resume, but just received a four-year, $54.5 million deal that is setting the bar for a deal like the one Schultz will end up getting.

There’s still a very real chance that the tight end and Dallas’ front office can’t meet on common ground, and in that case, the Cowboys will still have to pay that $11 million, a sizable amount. The average salary for Schultz’s next contract will definitely be higher than $11 million, but the Cowboys can also work the contract in a way so that Schultz’s deal isn’t too much of a financial problem.

Cowboys Mix New with Old in TE Group

Without a question, Schultz is the No. 1 tight end, as the Cowboys let Blake Jarwin walk into free agency. However, the team added a new option at the position through the NFL draft and also return two other familiar faces in Jeremy Sprinkle and Sean McKeon.

McKeon has been on the Cowboys since joining as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He has made a handful of appearances in the past two seasons, and caught his first NFL touchdown last November.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Sprinkle returns after spending the 2021 season bouncing between the practice squad and active roster. Sprinkle has 332 career receiving yards and three career touchdowns.

Finally, Jake Ferguson joined the Cowboys through the 2022 NFL draft, as Dallas selected the Wisconsin standout in the fourth round after he played four seasons with the Badgers and caught 13 touchdowns.