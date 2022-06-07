Dalton Schultz Flamed By Cowboys Fans After New Contract Demands

Dalton Schultz is sitting out a voluntary minicamp in an effort to hasten his contract negotiations, and plenty of Dallas Cowboys fans are not happy with it.

Of course, there are multiple takes within the fanbase, and they’ll be shared below. But a significant amount of fans took to Twitter to call out or comment on Schultz’s holdout, which was initially covered by Heavy’s Jonathan Adams.

Dallas franchise-tagged Schultz earlier in the spring, which the tight end accepted. Spotrac states the 26-year-old tight end will make $10.93 million on the tag, but Schultz clearly wants a long-term deal.

Whether he gets it or not remains to be seen, but the decision to sit out garnered a strong initial reaction from the Cowboys fanbase.

Certain Cowboys Fans Not Impressed with Schultz

Over the past two seasons, Schultz has elevated his profile in the NFL significantly. After 13 catches in his first two seasons in Dallas, the former Stanford star has caught 141 receptions for 1423 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in the two seasons since per PFR.

However, some Dallas supporters aren’t convinced he’s actually a standout player worth a eight-figure salary each year.

“I hope the Cowboys don’t give into Schultz,” @YellowSnwman Tweeted. “He’s not a star. He’s not a cornerstone. Sure, Dak [Prescott] likes him, but Dak can create chemistry with the next Dalton Schultz. Dak can make the next tight end look good.”

@Macheen1015 pointed out that Schultz sitting out just creates more focus on his backups.

“Yup all he’s doing is letting the guys behind him get more reps … looking forward to him getting replaced… Go Cowboys #nomorebad contracts” the Cowboys fan wrote.

For those wondering, the Cowboys currently have Jake Ferguson, fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft and free-agent signing Jeremy Sprinkle as two of the TEs waiting in the wings.

@Defytalkcowboys used a GIF to show exactly how little Schultz’s holdout bothers them.

After DallasCowboys.com writer David Helman said he’d be fine with Schultz getting a deal similar to Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku, one fan said he’d rather see Dallas trade Schultz for a Day 2 pick.

“I’d be okay with trading Dalton Schultz for a third and cutting our losses,” @AMERICASTEAM replied.

Other Dallas Fans Want Schultz on New Deal

Above, one fan stated that Cowboys QB Dak Prescott can build up a “new Schultz,” but @JacobMM26 believes Schultz has actually helped his quarterback more than he’s been helped.

“The under appreciation for Dalton Schultz is dumb, a lot of people who claim to know a lot about football under valuing the shit out of Dalton. He deserves so much more than whatever the low ball offer from the Cowboys was. Y’all don’t realize how good he makes Dak look lololol” the pro-Schultz fan shared.

Meanwhile, SB Nation writer Connor Livesay believes that fans are angry due to not liking the player’s tendency to block people on Twitter.

“I get it, you guys hate Dalton Schultz because he blocked you on Twitter, but please stop talking about him like he’s not a good player,” Livesay Tweeted.

It’s clear there’s a line being drawn in the sand when it comes to Schultz, although it won’t affect how the Cowboys approach re-signing or dealing the tight end.