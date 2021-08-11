Key Cowboys Tight End Leaves Practice With Injury [WATCH]

The Dallas Cowboys continue to deal with injuries to offensive players with tight end Dalton Schultz being the latest playmaker to leave practice. ESPN’s Todd Archer reported Schultz sustained a lower right leg injury during the team’s final practice in Oxnard, California. Schultz’s status is of particular importance given Cowboys starting tight end Blake Jarwin is coming off a season-ending knee injury in 2020.

“Dalton Schultz heading to the medical tent,” Archer noted on Twitter. “Pulled up on a route in the end zone. Lower right leg looks to be the issue. See if we hear more post practice.”

Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken posted a video that showed the play where Schultz is believed to have sustained the injury. Gehlken added that Schultz appeared to be able to walk on the leg which is a positive sign.

Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz appeared to tweak right ankle area on this play in end zone. Walked to medical tent under own power and later ran off field for further evaluation. Both good signs. pic.twitter.com/hdiUa2OCK3 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 11, 2021

NFL Network’s Jane Slater reported Schultz’s injury is “not considered serious.”

“Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz sustained an ankle injury during practice,” Slater tweeted. “I’m told it’s not considered to be serious but something to keep an eye on.”

Schultz Started 14 Games Last Season for the Cowboys

Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz has locked in studying film in hopes of exploiting any defensive tendencies from Dan Quinn’s more-disguised scheme. Here, Schultz shakes lose from LB Keanu Neal: pic.twitter.com/l3AJfsmL7O — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) August 1, 2021

Schultz filled in admirably last season as the Cowboys starting tight after Jarwin’s injury. The tight end snagged 63 receptions for 615 yards and four touchdowns playing in all 16 games, including 14 starts. Schultz’s play recently drew praise from Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy citing the player’s ability to be a reliable target in Jarwin’s absence.

“Mike McCarthy said Dalton Schultz ‘raised the bar in the tight end room’ based on his efforts last year,” Dallas Morning News’ Calvin Watkins tweeted on July 28.

McCarthy on Jarwin: ‘I Think Blake Is Going to Make a Real Impact on Our Offense’

Dak throwing to Blake Jarwin is going to be such a welcome sight this season 🥲 #CowboysCamp pic.twitter.com/KTLzurtwG7 — Kyle Youmans (@Kyle_Youmans) August 11, 2021

So far, there have been no indications that Jarwin has shown any signs of wear during training camp. McCarthy noted that he expects Jarwin to make a “real impact” on the Cowboys offense this season.

“I think Blake is going to make a real impact on our offense,” McCarthy said, per Draft Sharks. “The ability to attack the middle of the field, in my view, is always critical to the passing game … I’ve been so impressed with him and really the entire tight end group.”

Cowboys Starting FB Sewo Olonilua Will Miss the Preseason

McCarthy declined to reveal a specific timeline for starting fullback Sewo Olonilua’s return but confirmed that he would miss the entire preseason. Olonilua’s neck injury could play a factor in the Cowboys’ decision to keep the fullback on the final roster.

“Cowboys FB Sewo Olonilua suffered a neck injury Thursday in the Hall of Fame Game, and although the evaluation is ongoing, the belief is he could be ‘out for a while,’ a source said,” Gehlken tweeted on August 8. “Unfortunate setback for Olonilua. Had been competing for a 53-man roster spot.”

The Cowboys are also easing Dak Prescott back from a shoulder injury. The quarterback has been cleared for “light throwing” after missing the team’s initial preseason matchup against the Steelers.

“We’ll see how his progression goes,” McCarthy explained, per ESPN’s Todd Archer. “He’s doing some things as far as throwing and everything is on a rep count, so …Definitely him staying back, he was able to get some extra treatment, do some extra things. Once again, this is more us than him. This is us being cautious, so I feel really good about where he is.”