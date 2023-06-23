Cowboys Proposed as Home for Superstar Free Agent Duo

Dalvin Cook wants to combine forces with DeAndre Hopkins and the Dallas Cowboys have been pitched as a home or the superstar duo.

Cook and Hopkins are the biggest name free agents still available. Both were released in cap-saving moves by the Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals, respectively, and Cook revved up the idea of the two teaming up at their next stop.

“If we end up on the same roster, that would be something epic for the NFL,” Cook said on the Adam Schefter Podcast. “I know his mindset, and I done play against D-Hop a numerous amount of times. When I been with D-Hop, we done chill together, we done been around each other like, and it’s like I kind of see the person that he is like, he want to win and that’s what my mind at to.”

The Cowboys have been rumored as a destination for both players at times, although it’s been dubbed highly unlikely. However, Joe Rivera of The Sporting News identified the Cowboys as one of the teams that could land the star pair.

“Dallas said they weren’t making a play for either Hopkins nor Cook, so maybe this is more pipe dream than talent pipeline, but it’s hard to deny either wouldn’t make the Cowboys a better offensive team in the immediate,” Rivera wrote. “Wouldn’t this be so very ‘Jerry?'”

Cowboys Called Out for Not Pursuing Dalvin Cook

The Cowboys have around $20.5 million in effective cap space but still have some significant contracts to figure out, including for Dak Prescott, Trevon Diggs and CeeDee Lamb. Cook and Hopkins likely wouldn’t get the most lucrative or long-term deals from the Cowboys — but they would get a chance to win.

After back-to-back 12-win seasons, the Cowboys have their sights set on a Super Bowl run. If they are truly invested in hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, going all in with a couple of veteran big names would help their cause.

“Dallas don’t tell me you’re legit about wanting to do everything that you can do to go win a Super Bowl if you don’t sign Dalvin Cook,” Dan Orlovsky said on ESPN’s First take. “You’re starting tailback Tony Pollard broke his leg like five months ago. Dalvin Cook can still flat-out go. You’re an organization with head coach Mike McCarthy, who fired his offensive coordinator and says I want to run the football more. You want to run the football more with the guy that just broke his leg five months ago?”

Schefter: Cook-Hopkins Pairing Probably Not Happening

"Dalvin Cook said that he'd love to play with DeAndre Hopkins.. It's not a likely scenario but it could happen"@AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/P76UceUuR2 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 21, 2023

While speaking to Schefter, Cook made it clear winning is his priority and he’s less concerned about the money. He believes Hopkins has the same line of thinking.

“I want to go win. Like I said, the money gonna come and that’s going to happen,” Cook said. But like as far as going to lift that [Vince Lombardi] Trophy up, he got the same mindset as me.”

While it’s interesting to debate, landing with the Cowboys is likely more fantasy than reality. And Schefter is not sure a team would even bite on signing both players.

“[Cook] was like, ‘I’d love to play with him. It would be epic.’ Now, do I think that’s going to happen? Ultimately, probably not,” Schefter said on The Pat McAfee Show. “But it’s not out of the question. It’s just a question of whether a team would be willing to pay both. Whether each guy might be willing to take a little bit less to be together. Again, not a likely scenario, but not out of the question.”

Hopkins has visited with the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots. Cook has been heavily linked to the Miami Dolphins since being let go by Minnesota.