Insider Reveals Cowboys’ Likely Decision on Adding Star RB Dalvin Cook

Dallas Cowboys fans hoping that Dalvin Cook will soon be wearing a star on his helmet may be disappointed. DallasCowboys.com’s Nick Harris believes the team will likely pass on Cook following his release by the Jets.

“Just my opinion…don’t think there is a fit for him in Dallas both schematically and roster-wise,” Harris detailed in a January 2, 2024 message on X. “Cowboys kicked the tires when he was released by the Vikings and didn’t pursue. I don’t expect anything different this time around, nor do I think they should do anything different.”

There is always a chance the Cowboys have a change of heart on Cook given the team’s underwhelming performance in the run game. Tony Pollard has not topped 60 rushing yards in the last four outings. Rico Dowdle is dealing with an injury as the postseason nears.

The question Dallas has to answer is how much of a boost Cook can give the team. Cook is subject to waivers so the Cowboys do not have complete control over whether the team can add the star. New York used the veteran sparingly this season as Cook had 67 carries for 214 yards with the Jets.

The Dallas Cowboys Could Have a Change of Heart on Dalvin Cook Given the Team’s Struggles to Run the Ball

One team that could surely use Dalvin Cook's services come playoff time … The Cowboys. With injuries to Rico Dowdle and Tony Pollard better served not playing every down, makes sense for Dallas.

Not everyone with the Cowboys views the team’s possible interest in Cook the same way. DallasCowboys.com’s Patrik Walker is much more bullish on Cook’s potential fit with the team.

“Low risk, high reward situation,” Walker said in a series of January 2 messages on X. “So find out if he actually is and, if so, you have guys other than him. If he isn’t, then there you go.

“Also inexpensive rental for a few weeks. To be clear: Cook is subject to waivers, first and foremost. So put in the claim, at least. If he clears, then call him.”

Cowboys Rumors: Dalvin Cook Had an Interest in Joining Dallas at the NFL Trade Deadline

Along with Jets RB Dalvin Cook being released, the NFL released an officiating video making it clear where the responsbility lies in the Cowboys–Lions game.

The waiver system also means Cook may not control his own future either. Any team can put in a claim to add Cook, but there is also a chance the veteran goes unclaimed.

There is an indication that Cook would have an interest in signing with the Cowboys. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported at the trade deadline that the Ravens and Cowboys were two teams who the star had an interest in joining.

“Cook was intrigued by potentially playing for Baltimore or Dallas, I’m told, though neither team ever really entertained the perceived positional need at the deadline,” Fowler wrote in a November 1 article titled, “NFL trade deadline winners, latest Week 9 buzz, fantasy tips.” “Cook just wants to play, and maybe New York can still help him with that.”

Will the Cowboys Look to Move on From Tony Pollard in 2024?

Cowboys Should Get Dalvin Cooks Immediately To Pair With Tony Pollard!!! Four-time Pro Bowl RB Dalvin Cook and the Jets have mutually agreed to part ways, allowing Cook the opportunity to play for a playoff team, per his agency LAA Sports Ent The dynamic playmaker has fresh…

Few Cowboys players have as much to prove heading into the postseason as Pollard. The Dallas running back is playing on the $10 million franchise tag this season.

Pollard’s production in 2023 puts into question whether Dallas wants to give the running back a new deal. Some of Pollard’s future in Dallas will depend on what the veteran commands in free agency. At the very least, the Cowboys would be wise to look at running back options in the 2024 NFL draft.