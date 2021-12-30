New Rumor Emerges on Cowboys’ Dan Quinn Taking HC Job

Contrary to previous speculation, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn did not refuse an interview for the Jacksonville Jaguars‘ head-coaching vacancy.

Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Quinn essentially told Jaguars brass to ask again later.

“For clarity: #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn didn’t decline an interview for the #Jaguars’ head coaching job, per source. He wants to get through the regular season before doing any interviews, which is how the hiring cycle has worked in past years and will for most candidates this year,” Pelissero tweeted Wednesday, December 29.

Quinn’s Focus on Cowboys ‘Right Now’

Pelissero’s update came on the heels of a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter stating that Quinn declined Jacksonville’s interview request, which they submitted earlier this week, also asking to speak with Dallas offensive coordinator Kellen Moore prior to the conclusion of the 2021 regular season.

“Cowboys’ DC Dan Quinn will not interview with the Jaguars for their HC job during the two-week window in which HC interviews are allowed, per source. Jaguars requested permission to interview Quinn earlier this week,” Schefter tweeted on December 29.

However, Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reported that Quinn turned down a meeting with the Jags “at this time,” and his focus remains on the Cowboys “right now.” In other words, the 51-year-old likely will be amicable toward outside job opportunities after the postseason.

“I wasn’t coming here to look what my next job would be. I wanted to come in here, have a blast and hopefully kick a**,” Quinn affirmed on Monday, December 27, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “If (head coaching opportunities) come, I’ll be ready for them…But I’m having a blast being right here with this crew and going for it.”

Quinn Lauds Defensive Resiliency

Entering Week 17, the Cowboys’ imposing defense leads the NFL in takeaways while ranking seventh overall in points allowed per game (20.5). The unit has become the strength of the franchise in Quinn’s first season at the controls.

This, despite a rotating lineup marred by injuries and COVID-19 infection, particularly along the defensive line with starters DeMarcus Lawrence, Randy Gregory, and Neville Gallimore each missing time in 2021. Nevertheless, per the official team website, the group has notched 14 takeaways and 12 sacks over its last four games, earning a special shout-out from its leader.

“I think that’s why, in this particular group when we had guys on IR or guys who were out, and they were still a big part of the meetings,” Quinn said Monday, December 27, via DallasCowboys.com. “To keep their focus to do that, I think allowed them to get back into the mix faster. So a guy like Law, who was out six or eight weeks or Neville, who was out even longer. They were in the meetings. They were in it. They didn’t just step away and do their rehab and then step back into the moment.”