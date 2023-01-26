Cowboys Get Final Decision on Dan Quinn’s Future Amid Latest NFL Rumors

The Dallas Cowboys have pulled off the unthinkable for two straight offseasons as Dan Quinn informed the team that he is returning as the defensive coordinator despite interviewing for several NFL head coaching jobs. The veteran coach drew interest from a number of franchises including the Cardinals, Colts and Broncos.

“Cowboys DC Dan Quinn informed interested teams that he is staying in Dallas, per sources,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero tweeted on January 26, 2023. “Quinn was a top candidate for the #Cardinals’ head coaching job and also interviewed with the Colts and Broncos. But his heart is in Dallas and he wants to win a Super Bowl there.”

Despite Quinn’s return, the Cowboys will have a revamped coaching staff as the team announced at least six assistants will not return for 2023. More changes could be on the way as well as the team has not made decisions on the entire coaching staff.

Dallas has yet to announce a final call on offensive coordinator Kellen Moore’s status for next season, but the Dallas assistant will not be landing the Panthers head coaching job after Carolina awarded the gig to Frank Reich. Dallas announced on January 26 that the following coaches will not be returning to Dallas: Joe Philbin (offensive line), Skip Peete (running backs), George Edwards (senior defensive assistant), Rob Davis (assistant head coach), Kyle Valero (analytics coach) and Leon Lett (assistant defensive line).

Mike McCarthy on Dan Quinn’s Return to the Cowboys: ‘This Is Big for Us’

The news of Quinn’s return broke just after head coach Mike McCarthy delivered his end-of-season press conference. In a statement released to ESPN’s Todd Archer, McCarthy noted that Quinn’s return is “big for us.”

“We’re all extremely excited to have Dan back,” McCarthy remarked. “Had a chance to visit with him a short while ago. This is big for us. Gives us continuity. Definitely what we’ve accomplished the last two years, building off that. Frankly, on a personal note, I can’t tell you how thankful I am.”

Mike McCarthy Is Returning as Dallas Cowboys Head Coach for 2023

As expected, McCarthy will be returning as the Cowboys head coach for next season. Not only did Jerry Jones downplay the idea that McCarthy’s job could be in jeopardy, but the veteran coach revealed that the Cowboys owner wants him to be in Big D for as long as Tom Landry.

“Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said that Jerry Jones has told him he wants McCarthy to coach here in Dallas as long as Tom Landry did,” Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken tweeted on January 26. “Three years down, 26 to go.”

It remains to be seen if Moore will be alongside McCarthy when he returns to the sideline in 2023. Former Cowboys scout Bryan Broaddus believes there was some tension between McCarthy and Moore this past season. Keep in mind that McCarthy did not hire Moore as the offensive coordinator was a hold over from Jason Garrett’s staff.

“I do believe there was some disconnect between him [McCarthy] and Kellen on some things and maybe Mike had to say, ‘Listen, I want to do it this way,'” Broaddus explained during a January 23 episode of “Cowboys Break.” “And Kellen’s like, ‘Oh okay, well then, we’ll do it and we’ll see.” If Kellen Moore gets an opportunity [with another team] that’s one way of taking care of that [decision].

“But I have a feeling there’s going to be some coaches on the staff where they’re going to tell them, ‘Listen, if you want to go hunt a job, go hunt a job.'”