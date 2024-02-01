Cowboys DC Dan Quinn Leaving Dallas for Top Rival: Report

In two games against the Commanders this season, the Dallas Cowboys defense was especially impressive. The team allowed Washington just 20 total points in the two games, 10 in each contest, and pilfered four total turnovers in the two games. The Cowboys put up four sacks in each of the two games, too, a pretty dominant effort all around in the season series. Consider the Commanders impressed: On Friday, word leaked that they would hire Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

As reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, “From Dallas to D.C.: the Commanders are hiring Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as their head coach, per league sources. Quinn and Commanders’ GM Adam Peters are the two men now charged with leading Washington into the future.”

From Dallas to D.C.: the Commanders are hiring Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as their head coach, per league sources. Quinn and Commanders’ GM Adam Peters are the two men now charged with leading Washington into the future. pic.twitter.com/G9DUdspQPK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 1, 2024

The Commanders hired Adam Peters away from the 49ers this month in their first move before bringing on Quinn. Former coach Ron Rivera of the Commanders was fired back on January 8, the day after the final game of the regular season.

Cowboys-Dan Quinn Pairing Started in 2021

The Cowboys have had Quinn running the defense for the past three seasons, and in that time, the numbers speak loudly for the quality of job he did. The year before his arrival, the Cowboys had the No. 28 defense in the NFL in terms of points allowed, and were 23rd in yardage allowed.

But in his first season, the Cowboys were all the way up to No. 7 in the NFL in points allowed and were 19th in yardage allowed. Two years ago, those numbers improved again, to fifth in points and 12th in yardage. Last season, Dallas was the No. 5 defense in both yards and points allowed.

Quinn oversaw the drafting and growth of Micah Parsons, who was the Cowboys first-round pick in 2021 and has been a Pro Bowl pass-rusher in all three of his NFL seasons. Quinn is the only coordinator Parsons has played for in his NFL career.