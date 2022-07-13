Proposed Blockbuster Trade Sends Cowboys an All-Pro Star

The Dallas Cowboys have had a quiet offseason which is prompting some to wonder if the team could make a big splash in the coming months. Former Cowboys scout Bryan Broaddus believes the one position the Cowboys would be willing to give up assets for is wide receiver, while adding that the team could be a potential landing spot for disgruntled 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel.

“I’d like to believe that the one position that they would give up assets for, and the history has shown that they’ve done it before, is wide receiver,” Broaddus explained during a July 8, 2022 episode of the “Love of the Star” podcast. “So, we’ll see with the whole thing with Deebo, would that be the best fit? Yeah, he just does so much for you, but would [Cowboys offensive coordinator] Kellen Moore be able to use him like we’ve seen him being used in San Francisco?”

Samuel requested a trade over the offseason but so far the Niners have been adamant that they are not going to deal the star receiver. The playmaker is heading into the final season of his four-year $7.2 million rookie contract and is slated to have a $3.9 million salary in 2022. Samuel is seeking a new lucrative long-term contract amid trade rumors.

The Cowboys Could Be a Potential Landing Spot for Samuel or Metcalf

As Samuel and DK Metcalf seek new deals, the Cowboys could at least monitor trade talks with both the Niners and Seahawks. A trade for Samuel would not only cost the Cowboys potentially two future first-round picks, but the team would need to sign the versatile wideout to a new massive contract.

We have seen other star receivers like Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams among others land new deals with average annual salaries in the $25 to $30 million range. Given Jones’ history of making major deals for wide receivers, Broaddus noted the Cowboys are a team to watch, even if the odds are long that Dallas would pull off a blockbuster trade.

“Samuel, Metcalf, I think you want to keep in touch with those teams, just so if we get to the point where you get into training camp and you’re not happy or you’re talking about potential PUP [receiver injuries],” Broaddus added. “So yeah, keep those warm [as] possibilities, sure. Anything’s possible in the NFL, we’ve seen that and Jerry Jones has been willing to move picks, multiple picks, to make sure he gets a wide receiver.”

Deebo Still Wants to Be Traded: Report

Samuel and the 49ers have attempted to patch up their relationship, but it appears the receiver has not changed his stance. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that “there’s been no official rescission of the trade request” despite Samuel’s participation in minicamp.

“Mentioned on @SportsCenter this AM that there’s been no official rescission of the trade request, at least that I’m aware of — but he did show up for minicamp, which is a positive, and there’s not a lot of league-wide chatter about a potential trade right now,” Fowler tweeted on June 26.