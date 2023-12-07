Cowboys’ DeMarcus Lawrence Sends Bold Message to Eagles Offense: ‘Defeat It’

The Dallas Cowboys and DeMarcus Lawrence know exactly how difficult it can be to defend against the Philadelphia Eagles offense. The Eagles have a wide array of weapons, but one of their most successful strategies has been the “Brotherly Shove.”

Anyone following the NFL this year has heard the discourse about the play. There’s a real chance it will be banned in the future, but for right now, Philadelphia and other teams are making use of the play. While certain defenses have complained, Lawrence made it clear on December 7 that he isn’t protesting.

“I ain’t in the complaining business. I ain’t got time to complain,” Lawrence said, per Yahoo’s Jori Epstein. “Whatever you put out there in front of me, I’m gonna try my damndest to defeat it.”

The Cowboys came close to victory in the two sides’ last encounter but fell just short in a 28-23 loss. This time around, Philadelphia will be making the trip south to Texas in what should be a rowdy atmosphere at Cowboys Stadium.

If the Cowboys can win, they’ll take the lead in the NFC East. If they lose, they’ll be two games back of the Eagles with just four games left in the season.

Micah Parsons Speaks Out on Holding Issues

While Lawrence isn’t complaining, fellow defensive end Micah Parsons is making his thoughts clear. In response to Pittsburgh Steelers DE TJ Watt comparing the current state of holding penalties to NBA’s defenses using the “Hack-a-Shaq” strategy, Parsons echoed the Steelers star’s sentiments.

“It’s comical, you know,” Parsons said to reporters on December 6. “T.J. you know, he’s good. It’s something that we should not even call out anymore. We all see what’s going on. We don’t got to say it. The fans, the media, the reporters, they all see it. It is just something they are not making an emphasis on. And you know, they’re getting away and they want teams to score lots of points. At the end of the day, that’s what they want.”

Parsons is having another exceptional season, despite the issues he’s described. As Pro Football Reference shows, Parsons has 11.5 sacks on the year with a forced fumble and two passes defended. At his current pace, he’ll reach a career-high 16 sacks in a single season.

Cowboys OT Terence Steele Looking to Bounce Back Against Eagles

If there’s any player with the most to prove on Sunday, it’s offensive tackle Terence Steele. Steele had one of the worst games of his career against Philadelphia in the 28-23 loss, giving up 12 pressures and four sacks as Heavy’s Sean Deveney covered.

To put it in perspective, the Cowboys gave up 5 sacks total in that contest. Steele was just handed a $82.5 million contract extension earlier this fall, locking him in as the team’s franchise right tackle for years to come.

Steele hasn’t had any other critical failures this year, but the Cowboys need him to be at his best against the best competition. It’s harder to find a more talented defensive line than the Eagles’ group.