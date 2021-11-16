Cowboys Star DeMarcus Lawrence Goes Viral With Cryptic Tweet

Dallas Cowboys star pass rusher DeMarcus “Tank” Lawrence had a message for fans after the team’s blowout win over the Atlanta Falcons. Lawrence has Cowboys fans going crazy as the result of a one-word tweet. The two-time Pro Bowler posted the word “soon…..” along with a photo of himself smiling.

The defensive end is on the Injured Reserve list and has been sidelined with a broken foot since Week 1. Lawrence’s definition of soon remains to be seen as multiple reports indicate that the pass rusher is still a few weeks away from returning. The Athletic’s Jon Machota reported that Lawrence is “at least two more weeks away from returning.”

“DE DeMarcus Lawrence continued to work off to the side on resistance cords during practice this week,” Machota detailed on November 13. “He’s likely at least two more weeks away from returning. ‘I feel great,’ Lawrence said as he walked by reporters on Thursday. ‘I just got to get on the field now. Whenever they call my name, I’ll be ready.’”

The Cowboys Have 2 of Their Top Pass Rushers on Injured Reserve

Heading into Week 10, Lawrence was joined by Randy Gregory on Injured Reserve meaning that the Cowboys now have arguably their top two pass rushers sidelined. The designation means Gregory will miss at least two more games. ESPN’s Todd Archer reported that there is “still a ways for Lawrence to go before he’s back.”

“DeMarcus Lawrence’s return from a broken foot takes on new meaning with Randy Gregory out multiple weeks,” Archer tweeted on November 11. “Still a ways for Lawrence to go before he’s back.”

McCarthy Described Lawrence as ‘A Couple Weeks’ Away From Returning

McCarthy shot down the notion that there was more pressure on Lawrence to return to the field in light of Gregory’s injury. The Cowboys coach noted that Lawrence is still “a couple weeks” away from returning but emphasized that the two pass rushers are on two different recovery paths.

“Yeah, it’s separate, you gotta trust the injury rehab process,” McCarthy explained during a November 12 press conference. “Yeah, I mean, return to play has to stay the same. I don’t think you do that one way or the other. So, as soon as DeMarcus is ready, we obviously [would] like to get him back out there…[DeMarcus is] making progress. Yeah, probably a couple weeks.”

Lawrence’s Injury Was a ‘Freak Accident’ During a September Practice

From @NFLTotalAccess: The #Cowboys lost their best defender for about two months, as Demarcus Lawrence goes down with a broken foot in practice. pic.twitter.com/KYoU6PDA3S — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 15, 2021

The good news for the Cowboys is the team is 7-2 despite the injuries with more help on the way as Dallas gets healthy. Players like Trysten Hill and Michael Gallup are among the key players that recently returned to the field. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport described Lawrence’s injury as a “freak accident” that took place during a September practice.

“He suffered a broken foot, a broken fifth metatarsal during just a standard, regular pass rush in practice, a freak accident for DeMarcus Lawrence,” Rapoport detailed on September 15. “And he is going to have surgery, I’m told, expected back by November. So, about a two-month recovery, which is standard for this kind of injury for DeMarcus Lawrence.”