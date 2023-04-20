Cowboys Interested in Move for 2-Time Rushing Leader

The Dallas Cowboys are interested in adding two-time rushing leader Derrick Henry to their backfield if he becomes available.

The report of the Cowboys’ interest in Henry comes via Trey Wingo, formerly of ESPN and now with Pro Football Network. While there are concerns about Henry’s longevity, there’s little doubt he’d make an immediate impact and be the thunder to Tony Pollard’s lightning.

“The way Derrick plays and the size, it’s eventually going to catch up to him. If someone wants to take him on, I’ve heard the Cowboys [are] potentially interested, but it would have to be at their price, not Derrick Henry’s price,” Wingo said.

While he’s a big name, wear and tear is a real concern with Henry, although he’s shown limited signs of slowing down. He’s averaged well over 20 carries per game since 2019 and running back production usually drops off in a hurry.

“Derrick Henry is still potentially a very dominant running back, but time waits for no man,” Wingo said. “Derrick Henry still has all kinds of things he can do for you, but the clock is ticking.”

Cowboys Were Linked to Derrick Henry Earlier This Offseason

Henry is entering the final year of his contract with the Titans and his name has popped up in trade rumors this offseason. He’s one of the best backs in the NFL, topping 1,500 yards in three of his last four seasons and scoring 46 touchdowns over that span.

The initial tidbit that linked the Cowboys to Henry came via ESPN’s Bill Barnwell, who labeled the Titans Pro Bowler as an option for Dallas with Pollard’s status for Week 1 uncertain as he recovers from a broken leg he suffered in the postseason.

“There’s also a chance expensive veterans such as Derrick Henry and Dalvin Cook could be released after the draft,” Barnwell wrote on March 30, 2023. “Dallas could add a rookie in April’s draft, but Pollard’s uncertain status for Week 1 leads me to believe the team would probably prefer to have a more experienced back on the roster.”

Cowboys Leaving Door Open on Ezekiel Elliott Reunion

NFC East matters: Commanders’ President @whoisjwright on running a franchise that is being sold. Cowboys’ QB @dak on his off-season, Brandin Cooks, Ezekiel Elliott, Jalen Hurts’ new contract and playing in Washington. 🎧 https://t.co/2VcPPpzcEG pic.twitter.com/XskUDEa5f3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 18, 2023

Henry’s is due $10.5 million next season and will account for a $16 million-plus cap hit. The Cowboys could likely restructure that deal to make more sense, although they’re already set to pay Pollard a little over $10 million after franchise-tagging him.

There’s also the fact that the Cowboys recently parted ways with Ezekiel Elliott, who is similar to Henry in skill set, although he’s shown more of a decline in recent years. The Cowboys parted ways with Elliott in a cap-saving move but have left the door open on a reunion, which would come at a lower number.

“Well, that was on the table, and you might say to some degree that hasn’t changed and won’t until he signs someplace else,” Jerry Jones said at the NFL owners’ meeting in Phoenix. “I don’t want to leave him hanging, our fans hanging, or anybody, but I wouldn’t take any possibility off the table.”

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott — one of Elliott’s best friends — also made the case for a reunion during an appearance on “The Adam Schefter Podcast.”

“That sure would be nice. There are a lot of people not only on the team but in the organization that would love that. I’m sure Zeke would as well,” Prescott said. “Hopefully that could happen.”

The Cowboys do have some depth if Pollard is not ready to go. They signed veteran Ronald Jones to a deal this offseason. Malik Davis and Rico Dowdle could also be in the mix.