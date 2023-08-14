Two Cowboys RBs Predicted to Be Released After Key Roster Development

The Dallas Cowboys are being predicted to release multiple RBs in the coming weeks as the 2023 NFL regular season steadily approaches. Dallas was able to see its roster in action during the team’s first preseason game, which is helping put the 53-man roster into frame.

The Cowboys lost a 28-23 contest to the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the key objective of the preseason is to figure out which players to keep and say goodbye too. Anyone that watched Dallas and RB Deuce Vaughn saw that he is ready for a roster spot.

That includes Cowboys insider and SI.com reporter Mike Fisher. Fisher dropped his roster predictions for the offense on August 14, predicting Dallas to release Malik Davis and Ronald Jones II while keeping Vaughn.

“Three is all you get? Then [Tony Pollard, Deuce Vaughn, and Rico Dowdle] might be the three … and suddenly, in that order. The physical Malik Davis will get every chance to catch up in these next two preseason games, and Ronald Jones (groin) and rookie UDFA Hunter Luepke deserve mention, too. But the story right now is Deuce ‘I Belong!’ Vaughn … who has the backing of everybody in the organization, now including an enthused Dak Prescott,” Fisher wrote.

It’s tough on Davis especially after a promising first year with Dallas, but it’s also hard to warrant keeping him considering the Cowboys need more depth in key areas like the offensive line.

Davis Starts NFL Career in Dallas

After 1470 rushing yards and eight touchdowns over four years at Florida, Davis was signed by Dallas as an undrafted free agent in the 2022 offseason. Davis was initially considered a long shot to make the 53-man roster, but played well enough in the preseason to make it a tough decision.

Ultimately, head coach Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys chose to add him to the practice squad instead. It did not take long for Davis to get elevated and receive his first chance, first appearing in Week 6 of the 2022 campaign.

PFR shows that Davis had a bit-part with 38 handoffs, but the bruising RB totaled 161 rushing yards and scored in the Cowboys’ 54-19 route of the Indianapolis Colts. Averaging 4.2 yards per carry doesn’t jump off the stat sheet, but it was a better average than former Dallas RB Ezekiel Elliott’s in 2022 (3.8.)

Deuce Vaughn Impresses in Cowboys Debut

Vaughn didn’t play for very long during Dallas’ preaseason opener, but he certainly made the most of the two drives he was on the field for. The former Kansas state rushed for 50 yards on 8 attempts, scoring a touchdown in the process.

Of course, Vaughn was only playing against backups but the RB can only worry about succeeding in the situation he’s been put in. After doing that against the Jaguars, it will be interesting to see if the Cowboys give him more chances against first-team players in the preaseason games against the Seattle Seahawks and Las Vegas Raiders.

Vaughn’s skillset was on full display and it clearly impressed head coach Mike McCarthy.

He rolled in there and ran conceptually everything that the other guys ran, too,” head coach Mike McCarthy said according to The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken. “I think that speaks volumes about him. I thought he had a heck of a night. Great introduction to the NFL.”