Cowboys Legend Petitions for Own Comeback After Terrell Owens News

Terrell Owens is not the only Dallas Cowboys legend toying with the idea of a comeback, with Dez Bryant also throwing his hat into the ring.

After news the news of the 49-year-old Owens allegedly looking to get on a roster for a postseason run, Bryant responded on Twitter.

“If T.O coming back… sign me up to a playoff team… seriously! LFG,” Bryant tweeted.

It’s not the first time Bryant has petitioned for a roster spot this season. He responded to a tweet in September that urged him to come back and be a veteran presence for the Cowboys.

“I wouldn’t even need to play,” Bryant tweeted. “I’ll guarantee they’ll have a different attitude towards the game.”

That being said, Bryant has caught just six passes since his final year with the Cowboys in 2017, all of those coming during a brief six-game stint with the Ravens in 2020. He wasn’t on a roster last season and hasn’t generated much interest lately.

As for Owens, it sounds like the rumored reunion is not happening.

“This was a fun one to ask about and follow up on but according to my sources….he did call Jerry but not happening,” NFL Network’s Jane Slater tweeted on Wednesday. “As it was described to me ‘last game in 2010 and 49 years old….’ Never say never with Jerry but seems like a long shot.”

Dez Bryant Still a Legend in Dallas

While Bryant’s playing days are behind him, he is still a legend in Dallas thanks to a monster stretch from 2012-14 with the Cowboys. He notched three consecutive 1,000-yard plus and double-digit touchdown seasons, garnering All-Pro honors in 2014.

Prior to the season with the Cowboys dealing with injuries at the wide receiver position, Bryant voiced a similar idea about returning to be a red zone option.

“I still think that I could be a red zone threat. I think that’s one of my specialties,” Bryant said during an appearance on SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio. “I do think that I can still be a top red zone threat in the NFL, especially due to how we love to pass the ball in today’s game.”

The Cowboys have since solved their wide receiver woes, with CeeDee Lamb stepping up as a true No. 1 wide receiver. He was recently named to his second Pro Bowl, notching 91 catches for 1,207 yards and eight touchdowns through 15 games.

Michael Gallup and Noah Browns have been solid secondary options and the team recently added veteran T.Y. Hilton to the wide receiver corps. He came up with a massive 52-yard completion for the Cowboys against the Eagles last week.

“It was all there — his experience, his speed — to turn around and make that play,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said. “That’s exactly what I thought he could get a chance to do. He was so excited about getting to come in here and be in games. I’m really proud for him. I’m really proud for our team, too, because he’ll add a dimension to this thing that just opens it up a little more.”

Cowboys Out on Odell Beckham — For Now

Another veteran receiver that the Cowboys have been linked to in recent months is Odell Beckham Jr. The former Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants receiver came in for a visit in early December but nothing came of it, with the team concerned about his ability to get on the field following a torn ACL.

“As of this morning we don’t have anything,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on December 20. “The reality is though that time is moving on down the road relative to playing in the playoffs and so every day diminishes our chances of going forward.”

Jones did leave the door open to possibly sign Beckham next season if he has not found a team by then.