Dez Bryant Says Cowboys a Lock to Land Former Steelers Receiver

Dez Bryant believes free agent receiver James Washington is heading to the Dallas Cowboys, giving the team a much-needed set of hands after letting go of Amari Cooper.

Bryant — a former All-Pro with the Cowboys — tweeted out his “scoop” via Twitter this week.

James Washington to the Dallas cowboys just know you heard it first right here…. — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) March 15, 2022

It should be noted that Bryant has been a big supporter of Washington, seeing as they both played their college ball at Oklahoma State. He previously tweeted: “If you are a team and want a top tier WR trade for James Washington….. thank me later.”

If you are a team and want a top tier WR trade for James Washington….. thank me later — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) August 6, 2021

However, it could be more than just a guy pushing for someone from his alma mater. Perhaps there’s a chance that Bryant has some inside information on Washington and his plans for free agency.

James Washington Saw Production Wane With Steelers

Washington spent the first four seasons of his career in Pittsburgh but was never truly able to catch on. He had a career-high 44 catches for 735 yards in 2019 but failed fell off the past two years, failing to break the 500-yard mark again. Washington caught just 24 balls for 285 yards and two touchdowns last season. He approached the team about a trade prior to the season but it was not granted.

However, he did gain some valuable experience playing in the Steelers’ offense, playing both outside and in the slot. While he appears more comfortable out wide, he would be more of an asset playing in the slot, especially once Michael Gallup gets back to 100%.

“I just feel like it’s making me a little bit more well-rounded,” Washington said in August of last season. “That way I can’t just be labeled as an outside receiver because then that may limit you to plays. If anybody goes down, I feel like I can just get in there and pick up the slack. But whatever that may be, I think it just helps me all around.”

If Washington is not an option, the Cowboys could look to a veteran name like Jarvis Landry or even Antonio Brown, who thinks he has a shot to land in Dallas despite his actions last season. There is also solid depth in the NFL Draft when it comes to receivers, with names like Chris Olave and Treylon Burks emerging as options at pick No. 24.

Cowboys Have Dealt Amari Cooper to Browns

The Cowboys need some new faces in their wide receiver corps, with the team trading Amari Cooper to the Browns and seeing Cedrick Wilson Jr. sign with the Dolphins.

Cooper had 292 receptions for 3,893 yards and 27 touchdowns in 56 games with Dallas. Wilson came on strong last year with a career year, notching 45 catches for 602 yards and six touchdowns.

The Cowboys did lock in a piece of their future in Gallup, inking him to a five-year, $62.5 million deal. Gallup has notched 193 catches for 2,902 yards and 15 touchdowns in his career, including a 1,000-yard season in 2020. He was injured for a chunk of last season with a calf injury and then torn ACL. The team obviously feel good about his outlook coming back from injury to sign him to such a significant deal.