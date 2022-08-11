Former Cowboys Receiver Teases Potential Return Amid Injuries

Former Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant has been staying in shape and is leaving the door open on a return to the NFL if a team feels like they could utlize his talents.

While Bryant’s days as a Pro Bowl pass-catcher are behind him, the 33-year-old believes he could be one of the NFL’s top in the red zone if given the opportunity. Bryant joined “SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio” on August 10th to chat about his future.

“I still think that I could be a red zone threat. I think that’s one of my specialties,” Bryant said. “I do think that I can still be a top red zone threat in the NFL, especially due to how we love to pass the ball in today’s game.”

Bryant has caught just six passes since the 2017 season ended, all of those coming during a brief six-game stint with the Ravens in 2020. While he’d love to suit up again and feels he could make an impact, Bryant was clear that he wouldn’t want to “disrespect the game” if his mind wasn’t right.

“Even if I had the ability, if I felt like my mentality wasn’t right, I’ll walk away,” Bryant said. “I’m not trying to come back to the league and be some star, but be in a position where I can help, be in the locker room, help guys and whatever it is that they want to get help. I just like being in that atmosphere. I’ll just like talking to the guys about football and talk about things that we often get better on.”

Dez Bryant Recently Weighed in on Cowboys Reunion

The statement from Bryant comes at an interesting time, with the Cowboys dealing with some injuries at the receiver position and an overall lack of proven depth behind the new No. 1 CeeDee Lamb.

Bryant recently weighed in on the idea of a reunion with the Cowboys via social media, being urged by free agent pass-catcher Odell Beckham Jr. to “get home.”

“I wouldn’t mind throwing the X up again in the Big D!!! But you know I’m grinding and on a different mission at the moment,” Bryant tweeted, referencing his work off the field.

Bryant had a monster stretch from 2012-14 with the Cowboys, with three consecutive 1,000-yard plus and double-digit touchdown seasons, garnering All-Pro honors in 2014. The idea of bringing on Bryant might inspire some nostalgia for Cowboys fans but really wouldn’t solve any of their issues at the wide receiver position.

Cowboys Feel Good About Young Pass-Catchers

While the team will keep a keen eye on how their younger receivers develop through the preseason, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said there’s no urgency to add a veteran receiver, despite Michael Gallup and James Washington being expected to miss a chunk of time to start the year.

“It doesn’t create an urgency for us at a veteran receiver,” Jones said on August 2. “We like these young guys.”

Lamb has done his part to encourage the team’s younger receivers like Jalen Tolbert, Simi Fehoko, Dennis Houston and Noah Brown to take advantage of the additional reps during training camp.

“The door is open for anybody’s opportunity,” Lamb said. “And I feel like the younger guys have taken that opportunity and trying to do something with it.”

The Cowboys open their preseason slate on Saturday against the Broncos on the road.