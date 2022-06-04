Proposed Cowboys Trade Sends DT to Patriots for ‘Towering’ WR

The Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots are turning out to be perfect partners for a potential trade that would give each team a much-needed addition.

Since the departure of Amari Cooper, fans and media have speculated that the Cowboys would go add another veteran receiver, even after the additions of James Washington in free agency and the selection of Jalen Tolbert in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Meanwhile, the Patriots addressed many of their needs this offseason but did not especially improve on the interior defensive line. New England signed journeyman DT Carl Davis to a vet minimum contract and drafted another DT in Sam Roberts, but took the Northwest Missouri State alum in the sixth round as a project player.

With both teams not fully addressing those needs, a trade between Dallas and New England could be the perfect way to add to those areas while also moving two players that need a change of pace: Cowboys DT Trysten Hill and Patriots WR N’Keal Harry.

Both were highly-touted prospects coming out of college, but haven’t made the impact they were expected to. By swapping the two players, the teams can address their needs while also offloading a roster member that likely doesn’t have a future with their current team.

Hill and Harry Need a Fresh Start

It’s safe to say that neither player has lived up to their draft billing. Hill was the Cowboys’ second-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft, while Harry was selected with the last pick of the first round that same year.

Hill has played a grand total of 18 games over three seasons per PFR, although Inside the Star gives context on his 2020 season. Hill clashed with staff in his rookie season, but actually started five games in 2020 thanks to injuries. The former UCF star showed promise, but tore his ACL in Week 5.

Meanwhile, Harry has played 33 games but his production is nowhere close to first-round expectations. In total, the former Arizona State star has caught 57 receptions for 598 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Injury curbed Harry’s rookie year in 2019, but his agent publicly requested a trade last summer in 2021, which New England didn’t adhere to, so it was no surprise when Harry had another lackluster season in 2021.

At 6’4″, Harry is also one of the tallest receivers in the league.

Why Cowboys and Patriots Trade Makes Sense

With both the Cowboys DT and Patriots WR still on their rookie contracts, both teams can financially make this work. New England has just $1 million in cap space per Spotrac, so they couldn’t take on a big contract.

By swapping Harry for Hill, the Patriots will actually earn a bit more space, as Harry is due a $1.8 million salary in 2022 while Hill will make $1.16 million. It’s not a ton of saving, but can be the difference between New England being able to add a veteran for the minimum elsewhere.

With both players’ draft pedigree, there will be NFL teams that will jump at the chance to sign either Hill or Harry should they be cut later this year. With a trade, Dallas and New England can ensure they get their new additions, as well being able to offload their players who currently don’t have a bright future.