Ex-Cowboys WR Cole Beasley Hints at Upcoming NFL Workout

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley isn’t looking to retire.

While speaking to Armando Salguero of Outkick, the 34-year-old receiver revealed he’s training in Orlando with former teammates Gabe Davis and Matt Milano in Orlando as he plans to return for the 2023 season. Although he remains a free agent, the diminutive receiver revealed he has a workout with an undisclosed NFL team.

“I have a workout on the 21st [of July],” Beasley said on Tuesday, July 11. “I’m not going to say who because I don’t know if they want me to mention that right now. That’s why I’m here. Been preparing for that. And trying to stay ready.”

Cole Beasley Barely Played During 2022 Season

Beasley played last season, but he only appeared in a total of four games. The 11-year veteran signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shortly after the start of the 2022 season and appeared in two games with the team. However, he played a minimal role as he caught just four passes for 17 yards while playing a total of 13 offensive snaps.

Shortly thereafter, he announced his retirement. Beasley then came out of retirement a couple months later to sign with the Buffalo Bills, whom he played for during the previous three seasons. He played a minimal role during the regular season, catching just two passes for 18 yards in two games.

However, he saw a much larger role during the playoffs, catching five passes for 68 yards and a touchdown in two games while playing 61 offensive snaps. He appeared in 42% of the team’s offensive snaps in their wild card playoff game and 48% of the offensive snaps in the Bills’ playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round.

While Beasley’s 2022 season was sort of a wash, it wasn’t too long ago that he was arguably the top slot receiver in the NFL. During the 2020 season, Beasley caught 82 passes for 967 yards and four touchdowns. After his career season, Beasley was named a Second-Team All-Pro selection.

According to Pro Football Focus, Beasley posted an 84.9 offensive grade and 86.3 receiving grade during the 2020 season. Beasley ranked 13th in offensive grade and ninth in receiving grade during that season.

Cowboys Could Consider Reunion With Cole Beasley

While Beasley’s certainly getting up there in age, he could still contribute as an occasional slot receiver. The veteran receiver didn’t reveal which team he’s working out for, but the Cowboys are certainly a team that could seek a reunion with their former receiver.

In fact, Beasley — who began his career in Dallas and played seven seasons there — has never hid the fact that he’d love to play with Dak Prescott again. Beasley previously teased a reunion with the Cowboys prior to the start of the 2022 season during a Twitter exchange.

Via Joey Hayden of Dallas Morning News:

“On Tuesday afternoon, former Cowboys wide receiver and current free agent Cole Beasley mentioned on Twitter that the opportunity to team back up with quarterback Dak Prescott would be a key factor in wanting a potential reunion with Dallas,” writes Hayden.

The Cowboys’ top three receiver spots are locked up with CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks and Michael Gallup on the roster. However, Dallas’ depth after their top three receivers are pretty thin. Jalen Tolbert, Simi Fehoko and KaVontae Turpin are the next-best receiving options and they have combined career totals of six receptions for 45 yards and zero touchdowns.

While the Cowboys probably won’t sign Beasley right before training camp, it becomes a realistic possibility if there’s just one injury to their receiving core. Considering Beasley signed with the Buccaneers and Bills last season without participating in training camp, he could do the same this year for the Cowboys.