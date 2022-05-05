Ex-Cowboys WR Dez Bryant Aiming to Make Comeback With NFC Rival

A former notable Dallas Cowboys wide receiver is aiming to make a comeback — but it’s not with the Cowboys.

Three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Dez Bryant recently spoke to TMZ Sports and says he’s aiming to make a comeback with the Arizona Cardinals.

“Kyler, the coach — I love the swagger over there,” said Bryant. “I just love the guys, especially DeAndre Hopkins — that’s my boy. We real close.”

This isn’t the first time the 33-year-old receiver has revealed he wants to play for the Cardinals. He stated the same desire back in March of 2021 that he wants to play for Arizona.

Via TMZ Sports:

“I think that would be dope being next to my boy D Hop [Deandre Hopkins], Christian Kirk, Kyler Murray,” Bryant said. “I think they have a dope offense. I feel like they got a dope defense. I think they got a dope coach … If I had to choose, yeah, if that opportunity presented itself, I think I would take it.”

Bryant Hasn’t Seen Much Playing Time Since Cowboys Tenure

It’s worth mentioning that Arizona’s leading receiver, DeAndre Hopkins, was suspended for six games for violating the NFL’s PED policy. That suspension could possibly leave the door open for a possible Bryant signing.

Bryant hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2020 season, when he appeared in six games for the Baltimore Ravens. The veteran receiver caught six passes for 47 yards and two touchdowns.

The big-bodied receiver landed on the Ravens’ active roster roughly a month after he was signed to their practice squad. His active roster elevation became possible after 18 players had been placed on the COVID list in the week prior to his signing.

Prior to signing with the Ravens, Bryant had not appeared in an NFL game since the 2017 season with the Cowboys.

Bryant Previously Left Door Open for Cowboys Return

If it’s of any consolation for Cowboys fans, Bryant did leave the door open to returning to Dallas — if the franchise wanted him back.

“I’ll tell you this,” Dez told TMZ. “If it was possible, of course I’d be open to it if it was possible.”

After he was selected in the first round of the 2010 NFL draft, Bryant emerged as one of the top receivers in the league during his eight seasons with the Cowboys. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound receiver caught 531 balls for 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns during his tenure in Dallas.

He was named a three-time Pro Bowler between the 2013 and 2016 seasons, a first-team All-Pro selection in 2014 and led the league in receiving touchdowns (16) during the 2014 season.

Bryant’s eight-season tenure with the Cowboys came to an end when he was released by the team following the 2017 season. The release came largely as a result of Bryant’s large cap hit — he was due $16.5 million in each of the next two seasons — and his declining production.

After a breakout performance in the 2014 season, Bryant had averaged just 678 receiving yards per season between 2015 and 2017.