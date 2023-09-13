Ex-Cowboys Playoff Starter Returns for 20th Season, Signs with Seahawks

A former Dallas Cowboys veteran is signing with the Seattle Seahawks.

As noted by ESPN’s Brady Henderson on Tuesday, September 12, 41-year-old offensive tackle Jason Peters is signing with the Seattle Seahawks.

“The Seahawks signed 41-year-old left tackle Jason Peters to their practice squad, the team announced Tuesday,” writes Henderson.

Peters’ representatives initially made the announcement of Peters’ signing on Instagram on Tuesday, September 12.

“Congratulations to our client Jason Peters on signing a contract with the Seattle Seahawks! 9x Pro-Bowler Jason Peters now enters his 20th season in the NFL, making him the longest tenured offensive lineman in the history of the game.”

Jason Peters Started Playoff Game for Cowboys Last Season

Peters spent the 2022 season with the Cowboys, signing with Dallas just prior to the start of the 2022 season due to an injury to starting tackle Tyron Smith. Although Peters saw his least-amount of offensive snaps (235) since his rookie season in 2004 with the Buffalo Bills, he served as a key versatile reserve for an injury-plagued Cowboys offensive line.

The veteran tackle saw action in 10 games, seeing playing time at left guard, right tackle and left tackle. Following an injury to starting center Tyler Biadasz, Dallas shuffled its starting offensive line for their Week 18 game and playoff opener versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Peters ended up starting at left tackle during those games.

Peters posted a 64.1 offensive grade and 72.1 pass-blocking grade while blocking for Dak Prescott’s blindside against the Buccaneers in the wild card playoff game, according to Pro Football Focus. In 33 offensive snaps, he allowed just one pressure on Dak Prescott.

During his limited playing time playing a number of positions on the Cowboys’ offensive line last season, Peters posted an above average 70.3 pass-blocking grade, 71.8 run-blocking grade and a 60.5 pass-blocking grade.

In his most recent season starting a full year with the Chicago Bears in 2021, Peters posted a 77.5 offensive grade, 70.7 run-blocking grade and 77.9 pass-blocking grade.

The Seahawks’ signing of Peters comes following Week 1 injuries to their starting tackles, Charles Cross (sprained big toe) and Abraham Lucas (sore patella).

Over the course of Peters’ career — including stints with the Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, Bears and Cowboys — he has racked up six All-Pro selections and nine Pro Bowl appearances. To top off his accolades, Peters was also named to the 2010’s All-Decade team.

Jerry Jones Calls Dak Prescott Best QB’s He’s Been Around as Cowboys Owner

Team owner Jerry Jones has been around for a long time. In fact, since taking over as Cowboys owner in 1989, he’s overseen great quarterbacks over the years such as three-time Super Bowl champion Troy Aikman and four-time Pro Bowler Tony Romo.

However, he believes his current quarterback — Prescott — is the best leader at quarterback he’s seen as the Cowboys’ owner.

“Dak is so sound in his psyche, and he relies on his preparation better than anybody I’ve ever been around,” Jones said in an interview with 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Tuesday. “You get someone that the team will follow, and that’s the key. He’s the best leader that I’ve ever seen at that position. And we’ve been around some good ones. Aikman was outstanding and [Romo] I think was just outstanding. But Dak is quite a leader out there at that position.”

Although Prescott has certainly emerged as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL since he took over in 2016, he has yet to post a landmark playoff run. The 30-year-old quarterback has never advanced past the divisional round of the playoffs.

With that being said, if there was ever a time for Prescott to lead the Cowboys deep into the postseason, it would be now. Dallas is coming off of a 40-0 thrashing of the New York Giants in Week 1 and are considered one of the NFC’s top teams alongside the Eagles and San Francisco 49ers.