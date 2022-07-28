Ex-Cowboys Receiver Could Sign With Division Rival: Report

A former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver could soon sign with a division rival.

As Mike Garafolo of NFL Network hinted on Tuesday, July 26, ex-Cowboys receiver Cole Beasley is drawing interest from several teams across the league. While the Buffalo Bills are interested in a reunion with Beasley, Garafolo specifically mentions the New York Giants as a possible destination for the 33-year-old receiver.

“Cole Beasley continues to weigh options,” says Garafolo. “Look, he was in Buffalo the last few years. Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen went down to the Giants. So you would be wise to think there would at least be a little bit of interest from the Giants.”

Why the Giants Could Sign Beasley

Brian Daboll served as the Bills’ offensive coordinator during Beasley’s three-year stint in Buffalo before accepting the Giants’ head coaching position in the offseason. Meanwhile, Joe Schoen served as the Bills’ assistant general manager during that same time frame before he was named New York’s general manager this offseason.

In other words, the idea of adding Beasley — one of Josh Allen’s favorite targets in recent seasons — is a realistic one for the Giants, considering his connection to Daboll and Schoen. Despite Beasley’s advanced age, he remains one of the better slot options in the league.

Beasley caught a career-high 82 passes on 112 targets last season. While his yards before catch (4.7) and his average depth of target (5.6) continue to decline, he remains a viable security blanket deep into his career. Considering Sterling Shepard is beginning the season on the PUP list as he recovers from an Achilles’ injury, the Giants currently have a void at slot receiver.

According to Pro Football Focus, Beasley posted a 66.6 offensive grade and a 67.2 receiving grade last season. While those grades are a drastic decline from what he posted during the 2020 season (84.9 offensive grade, 86.3 receiving grade), they remain above average when compared to the rest of receivers throughout the league.

However, the Giants are currently lacking in salary cap space. According to Spotrac, New York has a little under $7 million in available cap space. As Garafolo reports, Beasley is seeking “significant money,” which may prevent the Giants from signing the veteran receiver.

“There is significant interest across the league and it’s just a matter of waiting for the right opportunity, significant money,” explains Garafolo. “He’s just not going to play for a veteran’s minimum deal.”

Beasley Teases Reunion With Cowboys

While Beasley continues to draw interest from two clubs in the state of New York, he’s also opening the door for a possible return to Dallas.

On Tuesday, July 26, Beasley teased the idea of re-joining the Cowboys to play with his former quarterback, Dak Prescott.

To play with Dak I would. https://t.co/Qeuj9bYinK — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) July 26, 2022

Beasley began his career with the Cowboys in 2012 and emerged as one of the better slot receivers in the game before his departure from Dallas after the 2018 season.

The 5-foot-8, 174-pound receiver didn’t exactly end things on good terms on his way out from Dallas. Beasley criticized the offensive game plan — targeting the front office in the process — at the conclusion of the 2018 season, making it clear he wanted to be in an offense where he saw more targets.

However, with Beasley four years removed from his Cowboys tenure, it looks like he may be ready for a reunion.