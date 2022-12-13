Ex-Cowboys WR Lured out of Retirement, Signs With Super Bowl Contender

A former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver is coming out of retirement.

Less than three months after initially announcing his retirement as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cole Beasley is making a return. As reported by Mike Garafalo of NFL Network, Beasley is signing with the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad. Beasley had spent three seasons in Buffalo (2019-2021) after beginning his career with the Cowboys.

“A reunion in Buffalo: WR Cole Beasley is coming out of retirement and expected to sign with the #Bills’ practice squad, sources say,” says Garafolo. “After a brief stint with the #Buccaneers earlier this season, Beasley returns to Orchard Park to provide Josh Allen with another trusted target.”

Beasley Returns to Bills After Brief Retirement

The 33-year-old Beasley spent seven seasons with the Cowboys (2012-2018), making it on to the team as an undrafted free agent. After beginning his career as a dependable target for Tony Romo out of the slot, he emerged as arguably Dak Prescott’s favorite weapon during his first few years in the league.

Beasley posted 75 receptions for 833 yards and five touchdowns during the 2016 season, leading the team in receptions and receiving yards.

The small-framed receiver would then go on to sign with the Bills during the 2019 offseason, emerging as one of the top slot weapons in the league. He caught a career-high 82 passes for 967 yards during the 2020 season, garnering a Second Team All-Pro selection in the process.

More recently, Beasley spent time with the Buccaneers, signing with the Tom Brady-led squad after the 2022 season began. However, after appearing in just two games, he announced his retirement. Beasley had previously cited a desire to spend more time with his family as a reason for retiring.

“He is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons and it’s time to be a full-time dad and husband,” Beasley’s agent, Justin Turner, told Garafolo and Tom Pelissero.

Beasley Explains Why He Initially Retired

A few weeks after announcing his retirement, Beasley tweeted why he walked away from the Buccaneers, saying that he wasn’t going to be used because they have too many weapons.

“They weren’t going to use me,” said Beasley on Nov. 6. “They have too many guys getting paid big money for them not to be on the field.”

It’s worth noting that free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. visited with both the Bills and the Cowboys during his free agency tour. Those two teams have now since signed receivers, with Dallas signing T.Y. Hilton on Monday, December 12.

“Free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. visited three teams over the past couple weeks,” said Pelissero of NFL Network. “Two of them — the Cowboys (T.Y. Hilton) and Bills (Cole Beasley) — have now signed other veteran receivers who are ready, willing and able to play in the regular season.”

With both teams filling their wide receiver void over the past couple of days, it should be interesting to see where Beckham ends up landing. The other team the veteran receiver visited with was the New York Giants.

It looks like Beasley will reunite with Josh Allen as the Bills attempt to make another Super Bowl run with their slot weapon back in the fold.