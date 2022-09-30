Ex-Cowboys Second-Round Draft Pick Found Dead at 31: Report

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end and second-round draft pick Gavin Escobar has been found dead.

According to Tim Stelloh of NBC News, 31-year-old Gavin Escobar and another rock climber were found dead after they fell from a “significant height” on a Southern California mountain on Wednesday, officials confirmed on Thursday.

As noted by Stelloh, Escobar and 33-year-old Chelsea Walsh were climbing at Tahquitz Rock — a popular rock climbing destination just outside of Los Angeles — when they fell, Riverside County Sheriff’s Sgt. Brandy Swan said.

Swan said their deaths appeared to be a “complete accident.”

According to Stelloh, there was a report of two injured climbers as early as Wednesday afternoon. The two were confirmed dead when firefighters were unable to recover their bodies.

“The Cal Fire/Riverside Fire Department said Wednesday that it responded to a report of two injured climbers at Tahquitz Rock at 12:25 p.m,” said Stelloh. “Firefighters who found the pair in a remote area and pronounced them dead were unable to recover their bodies, Swan said. A sheriff’s mountain rescue team dispatched to Tahquitz Rock completed the operation at about 8 p.m.”

Escobar Served as Firefighter Following NFL Career

A spokesman for the Long Beach Fire Department also confirmed Escobar’s death at Tahquitz Rock. Escobar had begun working at the fire department this year.

“Prior to being a Long Beach Firefighter, Gavin Escobar played professional football for the NFL, where he spent most of his time with the Dallas Cowboys,” LPFD said on Twitter. “Firefighter Escobar leaves behind his wife and two young children.”

Escobar was a second-round draft pick of the Cowboys back in 2013, spending four seasons with the club before signing with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017. However, Escobar would never play another down in the NFL after brief stints with the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins shortly thereafter.

The San Diego State product appeared in 62 games with seven starts during his four-year NFL career. He finished with career totals of 30 receptions for 333 yards and eight touchdowns.

