Ex-Cowboys Receiver Pushes for Team to Sign Him [LOOK]

A former Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver is making a push for the team to sign him.

Terrell Owens, who starred from the Cowboys from 2006 until 2008, appears ready for a comeback. The 48-year-old took to social media to let the Cowboys know that he’s “ready” to return while responding to a user’s tweet.

Owens Pushes for Comeback After James Washington’s Injury

Owens last played in the NFL during the 2010 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. However, he’s kept in shape by more recently playing in the Fan Controlled Football League.

The Hall-of-Fame wide receiver was impressive during his three seasons in Dallas, notching three straight 1,000-plus yard seasons along with posting an All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection during his 2007 campaign.

Owens’ tweet comes just hours after the Cowboys lost receiver James Washington to a foot fracture during training camp. As Todd Archer of ESPN noted on Monday, August 1, Washington will be out for the next six-to-10 weeks.

“The Cowboys will be without WR James Washington for 6-10 weeks because of a fractured right foot suffered Monday, according to multiple sources,” said Archer. “He is scheduled to undergo surgery on Tuesday in Dallas.”

Washington was competing with rookie receiver Jalen Tolbert for the No. 2 receiver spot to open the season. The Cowboys’ projected No. 2 starter, Michael Gallup, is expected to miss at least the first week of the season due to his recovery from an ACL injury.

The injury to Washington means the Cowboys could be without a third viable veteran receiver until at least mid-October. That would mean Dallas could make a play for a veteran receiver for the first six games of the season.

While the idea of adding Owens would certainly make fans get their popcorn ready, it’s not realistic to expect Dallas to sign a 48-year-old receiver who hasn’t played in the league in 12 years.

It wouldn’t surprise anyone if the Cowboys were to sign a veteran wide receiver in the coming days — it’s just not going to be Owens.

Cowboys Could Target Cole Beasley: Insider

A more realistic reunion could see the Cowboys bringing another former receiver back into the fold.

According to Heavy NFL insider Matt Lombardo, one of their top receiving options could be Cole Beasley. Considering the Cowboys could have a need at slot receiver if Tolbert doesn’t prove to be reliable, Beasley could fill that void.

“A reunion could be in the works for the Cowboys and one of the franchise’s longest-tenured playmakers of the past decade,” says Lombardo. “Cole Beasley remains a free agent after being released by the Buffalo Bills on March 17, and his ability to make plays over the middle of the field, from the slot, may be exactly what the Cowboys’ offense needs.”

The 33-year-old Beasley is coming off of a solid campaign with the Buffalo Bills, catching 82 passes for 693 yards and one touchdown. Beasley previously played for the Cowboys from 2012 until 2018. He recently indicated his interest in a Cowboys reunion due to his desire to play with Dak Prescott.

With the Cowboys lacking depth at receiver, Beasley could be back in Dallas by the start of the season.