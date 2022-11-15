Ex-Eagles Pro Bowler Shades Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

It’s safe to say that a former Philadelphia Eagles veteran doesn’t think very highly of Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.

LeSean McCoy, who is best known for his stint with the Eagles from 2009 until 2014, did not hold back in his thoughts of the Cowboys quarterback. The former Philadelphia running back went so far as to say that not only is Prescott just “OK,” he’s outside of the top 10 quarterbacks in the league.

“They all love Dak Prescott. And I’m thinking why? I think Dak’s OK,” remarked McCoy on the Up & Adams Show on Monday, November 14.

McCoy was then asked if he would take Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins or Prescott. McCoy responded by taking Cousins at first. However, after being given a second chance to think about it, he then changed his answer to Prescott.

“But he’s OK. He’s like (top) 13-to-15. I would take Dak (over Cousins). He’s right outside of the top 10,” said McCoy.

Prescott Under Fire After Cowboys’ Blown Lead

McCoy’s comments come shortly after the Cowboys blew a 14-point fourth quarter lead versus the Green Bay Packers. It was the first time in Dallas’ 62-year franchise history that they had blown a 14-point lead entering the fourth quarter. Prior to that, they were 195-0 in that situation.

Prescott and the Cowboys had several opportunities to put the game away, but punted both times during their first two fourth quarter possessions. In fact, Prescott went just 2-of-6 for nine yards during those two drives.

Making matters even worse is that Prescott had an opportunity to make people forget about Dallas’ blown lead in overtime. However, the Cowboys failed on a 4th-and-3 conversion from the Packers’ 35-yard line. Green Bay would then drive down the field and score the game-winning field goal on the ensuing possession.

The two-time Pro Bowl quarterback was also vastly outplayed by reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers — who had been struggling this season prior to the game — threw three touchdowns versus zero interceptions for 224 passing yards (11.2 yards per attempt) and a 146.7 passer rating. By comparison, Prescott averaged just 5.8 yards per attempt while throwing three touchdowns versus two interceptions for a 78.6 passer rating.

Stephen A. Smith Rips Dak Prescott: ‘Their Weak Link’

McCoy wasn’t the only analyst to sound off on Prescott’s underwhelming performance versus the Packers.

ESPN analyst and First Take host Stephen A. Smith ripped Prescott and called him the “weak link” of the Cowboys.

“The fact of the matter is,” Smith said, “Dak Prescott is their weak link.”

“Jerry’s not getting his money’s worth with Dak,” Smith continued. “Look at the pieces around him. He’s got CeeDee Lamb. Tony Pollard. Dalton Schultz. And that defense. What would Lamar Jackson do if he had all those parts? What would Justin Herbert do?”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones fired back and defended his quarterback following Smith’s comments.

“I can say that’s not correct,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “The reason that I – not the reason, that’s unfair to Dak and all the players on the team – but the strength that I look at our chance to win a championship … is Dak. I don’t think that’s accurate.”

Jones continued to stress that Prescott is the quarterback he’d go with if contending for a Super Bowl.

“Dak brings us the separator,” Jones said. “If you were constructing the possibility of competing for a Super Bowl, I would start on this team right there with Dak. He’s that integral to us really being able to have the year that we want to have”