Jason Garrett Sends Warning to Cowboys Ahead of Opener

If the Dallas Cowboys want to start the season out on the right foot, they’ll have to be balanced and lean on Ezekiel Elliott, per coach-turned-analyst Jason Garrett.

Garrett coached the Cowboys from 2011-2019 and compiled an 85-67 record over that span. He’s now a member of NBC’s “Football Night in America” crew and had a message for his former squad as they gear up to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, urging the Cowboys to utilize Ezekiel Elliott and the run game.

“They have to quiet the game down. They have to hand the ball to Zeke Elliott time and time again in the middle of the defense,” Garrett said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “It might not be real productive, but they have to be patient and then make some plays with run after the catch.”

Jason Garrett tonight on @NBCSports sharing his thoughts on Sunday night’s Cowboys vs. Buccaneers game: pic.twitter.com/uhQ5XkBYD1 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 9, 2022

The game is a rematch of last season’s opener, which Dallas lost 31-29. Quarterback Dak Prescott threw the ball a whopping 58 times in that game for 403 yards and three scores, while Elliott tallied just 11 carries for 33 yards.

“One thing they can’t do is throw it 58 times like they did last year,” Garrett said. “They have to be balanced. That’s the formula against this (Tampa Bay) defense.”

Cowboys Will Utilize Tony Pollard in Tandem With Elliott

Elliott is coming off a year where he registered 237 carries for 1,002 yards — a 4.2 per carry average. He also found the end zone 10 times but didn’t consistently look like the top back he once was, in part because of a PCL injury he played through.

While Elliott has been a workhorse, the Cowboys have been clear it will be more of a “tandem” situation with Tony Pollard this season.

“Oh I think they both hold their own,” Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said. “I look at both of those guys as No. 1 runners, or however you want to categorize it. Tony can play. I think when you look at running backs — I know how I define them — [it’s about] their ability to play on all three downs, and Zeke and Tony both have that ability. Zeke’s done it his whole career. So I think they’re definitely a tandem and that’s obviously a focal point for us.”

Pollard collected a career-best 719 yards on the ground last season and contributed in the passing game with 39 catches for 337 yards. Elliott has been a vocal supporter of Pollard getting more work.

“We want to emphasize the run game and utilize Tony and myself,” Elliott said after practice on August 17. “I think it wears down the defense when you have two backs coming at you. If we can run the ball efficiently and control the line of scrimmage, we will be that much better of an offense.”

Elliott Not Worried About Future in Dallas

There are concerns about Elliott’s future in Dallas due to the fact that he has no guaranteed money left on his deal after this season. Elliott — who signed a six-year, $90 million extension in 2019 — is accounting for an $18.22 million cap hit this season.

While the narrative about his future and production have been prominent heading into this season, Zeke isn’t worried.

“I think it is a big season, but I think you can’t look too far down the road,” Elliott said earlier this offseason. “I think if I handle my business every day, then I’ll be in a pretty good situation at the end of the season.”

The Buccaneers are favored by 2.5 points over Elliott and the Cowboys for the opener.