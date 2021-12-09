Ezekiel Elliott Sends Strong Message on Playing for Cowboys

Ezekiel Elliott is willing to undertake extreme lengths to maintain his title as the Dallas Cowboys starting running back — injured or not.

“They’re going to have to drag me off the field,” Elliott told reporters on Wednesday, December 8, via the official team website.

Elliott suffered what was thought to be a bone bruise in his knee during Dallas’ Oct. 3 victory over Carolina. But the former Pro Bowler corrected the diagnosis upon having an MRI after last week’s win at New Orleans.

“It just showed that it’s progressing and it’s getting better,” Elliott said. “Playing on it is not going to make it worse.” Elliott has eclipsed 100 ground yards in a game just once since the injury, and that came the following week against the Giants. His numbers otherwise hit a significant downturn, coinciding with increased usage for hyped backup RB Tony Pollard, who’s now battling a foot issue. There’s hope, though, that Zeke could show better in Sunday’s road affair at Washington, as the Cowboys’ mini-bye week afforded the two-time NFL rushing champ an opportunity to heal his creaky knee. “I probably slept more than I’ve slept for a very long time. It just felt good getting some rest, getting that body back,” Elliott said Wednesday, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “Just stayed around the house. Went to see my PT. Other than that, sleep and movies.” ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here! Join Heavy on Cowboys Zeke Bracing for Elements The current Week 14 weather forecast calls for colder temperatures at FedEx Field; a 25-degree drop from afternoon to evening. Suffice to say, this won’t be the comfortable confines of AT&T Stadium.

Elliott discussed the challenge of powering through an injury in unfavorable conditions. Which doesn’t sound like much of a challenge to the 26-year-old.