Ezekiel Elliott Video Sparks Intense Backlash from Cowboys Fans [WATCH]

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott recently appeared in a new training video where he went through ball-carrying drills under the tutelage of Texas-based “RB guru” Joshua Hicks.

The video was aggregated by various social media outlets — including Bleacher Report, which categorized Elliott’s footwork as “explosive.”

Fan Reaction

Those who perused the video, let’s just say, did not agree with BR’s choice of adjective. Criticism came from within Cowboys Nation and extended to the rest of the NFL’s collective fan bases. Below is a smattering.

Shameful 2020 Stats

As The Athletic’s Greg Auman recently spotlighted, the Cowboys tied for second last season with the most dropped passes (12) by their RBs, trailing only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (17).

Dallas also logged the eighth-lowest RB catch rate (.721) among all teams. Elliott — rather than prized backup Tony Pollard — is the culprit, charged with eight drops on 71 receiving targets. Pollard was responsible for four drops across 40 targets.

Drops are bad, but fumbles are infinitely worse. CBS Sports previously publicized that Elliott simply cannot hold onto the pigskin, leading all NFL RBs by a wide margin with three seasons of five-plus fumbles since 2016, his rookie campaign. For context: Eight different RBs have logged one such season over that span.

Elliott lost four fumbles across a six-week period in 2020, culminating with his mid-October benching during a nationally televised defeat to Arizona. He let slip through his fingers yet another ball in a Thanksgiving blowout loss to Washington, the final miscue punctuating a career-worst showing for the highest-paid back in league history.

