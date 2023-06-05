Cowboys in Free Agency Talks with QB and WR: Report

The Dallas Cowboys are apparently preparing for new additions to the roster as multiple players are visiting the team in free agency. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones confirmed the news on June 5 after one of the team’s practice sessions.

Dallas Morning News reporter Michael Gehlken was the first to report that the team had a quarterback, wide receiver and several other players working out for the team on Monday.

“Cowboys had several players visit The Star today for a free agent workout. Wide receiver, QB and corner. At least one signing is expected. Ninety-man roster been at 88 players,” Gehlken wrote on June 5.

At the time of writing, it is unclear exactly who is working out for Dallas. The Cowboys will eventually publish the names of all the players who had an official workout, but they don’t have to do so until the official waiver wire comes out.

That being said, one report appears to make it clear who will be on their way out in exchange for the new roster additions.

Dallas WR Could Be on the Outs

The Cowboys have kept roster turnover to a minimum this offseason, with very few key locker room players departing. Besides running back Ezekiel Elliott being released, Dallas has tried to keep the unit together.

One name that might be out in the near future is wide receiver Antonio Callaway. Star-Telegram reporter Clarence Hill Jr. wrote on Twitter on June 5 that Callaway is likely leaving the team.

“Look for the Cowboys to move on from WR Antonio Calloway, per source,” Hill Jr. posted.

Callaway was signed by the team in free agency this year, with the former Florida Gators star failing to make an NFL appearance since the 2020 season. Callaway spent his first two years with the Cleveland Browns before a single-season stint with the Miami Dolphins.

During that stretch, Callaway missed a total of 11 games due to violating the league’s substance abuse policy according to SI.com.

However, the reason that Callaway is likely to be released from the team has nothing to do with his practice performances but could be more to do with his recent arrest in his native South Florida.

Cowboys WR Arrested in Miami

On June 3, Fox Sports 640 reporter Andy Slater dropped a report that Callaway had been arrested by police in the Miami area.

“SLATER SCOOP: Dallas Cowboys WR Antonio Callaway was arrested in Miami on Saturday. Callaway had a warrant for driving with a suspended license and failing to pay, a law enforcement source tells me,” Slater wrote on Twitter. “Details: Callaway was a passenger in a car stopped for speeding. The cop told everyone in the car they needed to show ID for ‘officer safety purposes,’ sources say. Legally in this situation, Callaway did not have to identify himself, but he did and it led to his arrest.”

Details: Callaway was a passenger in a car stopped for speeding. The cop told everyone in the car they needed to show ID for “officer safety purposes,” sources say. Legally in this situation, Callaway did not have to identify himself, but he did and it led to his arrest. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) June 4, 2023

Since the arrest, the Cowboys have not released any statement or acknowledgment of the situation. However, the timing of the workouts and Hill Jr.’s report from an anonymous source make it feel likely that Callaway is on his way out.