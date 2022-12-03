Cowboys Urged to Sign Ex-Commanders WR in Free Agency: ‘Contingency Plan’

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for their visit from wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., but there’s another option in free agency worth considering.

Beckham has two other suitors in the Buffalo Bills and New York Giants, and he’s visiting both before he heads to Dallas after this weekend. There’s an unfortunate chance that he makes his decision before even getting to Texas, and there’s no guarantee that he’ll choose the Cowboys after a visit.

If the Beckham plan doesn’t work out then one name that Dallas should look to is Adam Humphries. There are no free agency options that have the top-level ability that OBJ has, but Humphries boasts an impressive resume as a veteran receiver.

Humphries is in the midst of his eighth NFL season and, at 29 years old, is slightly younger than Beckham which is a slight bonus. He would also likely be a more affordable option as well, which could allow for maneuvering elsewhere should Dallas need to make pre-playoff moves.

Humphries Excels with Buccaneers to Start NFL Career

For those unfamiliar with the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Commanders receiver, Humphries has one of the classic NFL origin stories: a hard-working receiver who went undrafted but slowly earned his place in the league.

Humphries got onto the Buccaneers’ roster as a rookie in 2015 and made the most of the opportunity. The former Clemson Tiger never started as a rookie but made 27 catches for 206 receiving yards and a touchdown according to Pro Football Reference.

That was a teaser for what was to come, as Humphries then put up three straight seasons with 600+ receiving yards and added eight touchdowns in the process. His best NFL season was his final year in Tampa, as he totaled 816 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Humphries traded Tampa for Tennesee when he joined the Titans in free agency in 2019, but he struggled to make an impact, somewhat due to injury. The 29-year-old only played in 19 regular season games over two years with Tennessee, catching 60 total passes for 602 receiving yards.

Last year, Humphries applied his trade with the Commanders where he was healthy and started 11 games, but the team’s offensive struggles showed up in his stats as he caught 41 passes for 383 yards and no TDs.

From Commanders to Cowboys?

After his season in Washington, Humphries has yet to find his next team. The former Clemson WR did work out with the San Francisco 49ers and the Giants earlier this fall but has yet to find a roster.

Beckham could end up choosing the Bills or Giants, but another issue could be his contract. The receiver wants a multi-year deal and is coming off a tremendous stint with the Los Angeles Rams. The Cowboys can likely afford him, but paying him down the line is the question.

Meanwhile, Humphries is going to be available for the veteran minimum or just above it. Spotrac shows that he was paid just $1.19 million in 2021, and Dallas could likely secure him for a similar price.

Humphries isn’t “Plan A” but he makes for a great contingency plan should Beckham outprice Dallas or choose another team.