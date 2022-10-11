Cowboys Enter Free Agency Talks with Ex-QB, Hybrid TE: Report

The Dallas Cowboys are apparently in the free agency market for a new tight end as the team attempts to carry momentum from a 4-1 start.

The Cowboys have won four straight with backup quarterback Cooper Rush starting in Dak Prescott’s place. As expected, the offense has been fairly average and dependent on the running game.

However, after starting tight end Dalton Schultz only played 10 snaps in Sunday’s 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams, the team is interested in adding a new TE. According to Dallas Morning News reporter Michael Gehlken, one name on the list is Seth Green.

“Cowboys could fortify their tight end position after a string of injuries in past month,” Gehlken Tweeted on October 11. “Former Houston TE Seth Green, who played quarterback at nearby Allen High, is working out today, two people familiar with his visit said.”

Green has had an interesting path in his football career, starting as a quarterback and playing high-level high school football in Texas. After two schools and an initial lack of NFL interest, Green may now be getting his chance at the league.

Green Goes From QB to TE

After a Texas state championship appearance with Allen High, Green took his talents to Minnesota for the next stage of his game. While he was a dual-threat QB in Texas, the Golden Gophers fully committed to his running ability.

Houston’s website states he was used as a “wildcat” QB, running the ball 105 times over his sophomore and junior years and totaling 381 rushing yards and eight touchdowns in the process.

After four seasons with Minnesota, Green transferred to Houston where he began work as a tight end. He appeared in 12 games, catching 13 receptions for 157 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Those numbers aren’t ground-breaking, but it’s clear that Green is a top-level athlete and has done well in his transition from QB to TE. Making that jump at the NFL level is a different story, but the Cowboys are obviously interested in what he can offer.

Cowboys TE Reaggravates Knee Injury

While there is an opportunity materializing for Green, Schultz is now dealing with another injury setback. The Dallas TE hurt his right knee early in the season, and Gehlken is saying he has another issue with it after a collision in the Rams game.

“Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz played 10 snaps in Sunday’s win,” Gehlken Tweeted. “He exited early in second quarter upon colliding knees with Rams LB Ernest Jones — same right knee for Schultz as Week 2 PCL sprain. Three snaps for Schultz rest of game, all as run blocker in 13 personnel in second half.”

If Schultz has a long-term issue, it’s a major setback. This year has been quiet for the 26-year-old tight end as he plays on the franchise tag, earning $10.9 million while doing so. Getting Schultz back to full strength is important, but the Cowboys are clearly considering their alternatives.

In the meantime, rookie TEs Peyton Hendershot and Jake Ferguson are carrying the load. The duo played 37 and 35 snaps respectively against the Rams.