Cowboys in Free Agency Talks with USFL Standout: Report

The Dallas Cowboys are considering adding a new member to their ranks in free agency just as training camp is set to start in California. Speculation has surrounded Dallas and its cornerback group, and now the team may add former USFL standout Josh Butler.

Butler played for the Michigan Panthers during the 2023 USFL season, but is now working out for the Cowboys according to ESPN reporter Todd Archer.

“The Cowboys are working out cornerback Josh Butler, who played for the Michigan Panthers in the USFL,” Archer wrote on Twitter on July 25. “The Cowboys have 89 players under contract as they head into the first practice of training camp on Wednesday.”

Butler isn’t a name that is going to move the needle nationally, but he has clearly shown the Cowboys something for them to take a look at. Heavy has looked into the possibility of a NFL veteran like Ronald Darby being a signing, but Butler’s workout has seemingly come out of the blue.

As Archer mentions, the Cowboys have a free roster spot heading into July 26’s first training camp session. That spot could end up being Butler’s but Dallas has been comfortable leaving it free coming up to this point.

Butler Getting NFL Chance?

If nothing else, Butler deserves credit for being persistent. The former Michigan State corner finished school in East Lansing back in 2019, spending the last four years working and biding his time.

He played 24 games over four eligible years while with the Spartans, registering 11 passes defended and adding a sack during that time. According to Sports Reference, Butler never brought down an interception. He finished his college career with the 2019 season.

Opportunity arrived in the form of the USFL in 2023 when he signed with the Michigan Panthers, actually signing at the same time as former Cowboys defender Ron’Dell Carter.

“Free Agent Signings: CB Josh Butler, Michigan State DL Ron’Dell Carter, James Madison,” the Panthers announced on March 22.

Butler became a consistent starter with Michigan, racking up 29 tackles over the course of the 2023 season according to FOX Sports.

Cowboys Could Consider Former Eagles Star

While Butler is a relatively low-profile player, a more prominent name to consider is Ronald Darby. Darby is without a team as training camps start up and has proven that he can play at the highest level and succeed.

As NFL Network insider Ian Rapaport recently reported, Darby had a workout with the Houston Texans on July 21, so the 29-year-old is clearly interested in continuing his NFL career. Darby was most recently with the Denver Broncos, but was released this past March.

Darby has a whopping 90 passes defended over eight seasons in the NFL and was a key cog in the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl campaign in 2017. The former FSU standout totaled 15 PDs over the regular season and postseason, bringing down three interceptions.

Darby could be past his prime, but poor production in Denver may just be due to fit or culture. For the majority of his career, the 29-year-old corner has been a consistent ballhawk and should be considered if the Cowboys are in the cornerback market.