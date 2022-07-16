Cowboys Talking To Controversial Ex-TCU WR in Free Agency: Report

It looks as if the Dallas Cowboys are considering a wide variety of options when it comes to roster improvements, including a former TCU star.

As Heavy has previously covered, the Cowboys were first reported to have worked out two receivers back on July 11, but Dallascowboys.com writer didn’t reveal the two names. Some days later, Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher has revealed that one of the players in contract with the Cowboys is Kavontae Turpin.

“The Dallas Cowboys continue to work to improve their wide receivers room, the latest effort featuring a former standout wide receiver for TCU who just became the USFL MVP. The standout is KaVontae Turpin, who was here inside The Star late last week for a tryout session,” Fisher reported.

For fans of TCU or anyone that watches the new USFL, Turpin’s name is a familiar one. While not a national star, Turpin solidified himself as one of the best overall pass-catching options while at Fort Worth.

In 2022, he exploded onto the scene in the USFL, earning the league’s MVP award. However, his time with TCU and his success at in the USFL has been marred by controversy.

Turpin Kicked Off TCU Football Team in 2018

After a strong freshman season with the Horned Frogs and two decent years of follow-up work, Turpin entered the 2018 college football season with the need to impress, but he instead spent half of it on the sideline.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Turpin was arrested on an assault charge after an altercation with his girlfriend in October of 2018. The arrest that fall led to TCU staff and administration discovering he was facing a domestic violence charge in Mexico due to a fight with the same woman the previous march, which prompted then-head coach Gary Patterson to kick him off the team.

While the charge in Mexico was dismissed, Turpin plead guilty to “assault causing bodily injury — family violence” and was sentenced to two years deferred adjudication probation and a 27-week partner abuse intervention program.

Before his arrest, Turpin was on pace for a career season. In 2018, he had caught 29 passes for 410 receiving yards and and three touchdowns through seven games. According to Sports Reference, he totaled 1748 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns on 145 catches and 42 appearances.

Turpin Earns Cowboys Work Out Through USFL

As a member of the New Jersey Generals, Turpin utilized his rapid speed and shifty movements to the best of his abilities. As Fox Sports shows, the 25-year-old receiver’s 540 receiving yards ranked first in the USFL and his four TDs ranked tied-for-second.

The 5’9″ pass-catcher also had responsibilities in the running game, totaling 129 rushing yards and a touchdown. He also assisted the Generals on punt returns and kickoff returns, which is where the Cowboys are likely most interested in him.

In Eatman’s initial report, he explains that the Cowboys had Turpin (and Maurice Alexander) field punts as part of their workout.

“The fact the Cowboys had a workout on Friday that included a pair of wide receivers who both fielded punts as part of the workout, it tells me they’re still looking,” Eatman said.

Neither player has yet to be signed, but it’s clear they’re on the Cowboys shortlist.