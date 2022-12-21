Ex-Cowboys WR ‘Back on the Market’ After Parting Ways with Raiders

The Dallas Cowboys are in need of wide receiver help, and now one of their former pass-catchers is available after his recent release from the Las Vegas Raiders.

Dallas’ pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr. has hit a recent snag with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones commenting on “diminishing” chances, but one of the team’s 2021 receivers, Malik Turner, is now back on the market in free agency.

Turner was released by the Raiders this week after a brief stint with the team, his second NFL team of the 2022 season after a three-game run with the San Francisco 49ers.

The 26-year-old receiver and former Illinois star has earned a main roster reputation in the NFL, hopping around from the Seattle Seahawks to the Cowboys and, initially, a spot with the Niners.

However, he is currently without a team again and the Cowboys could consider bringing him back, although he likely couldn’t provide the kind of impact Dallas and its fans want.

Turner’s NFL Career (So Far)

After 1804 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns over four years with Illinois, Turner entered the 2018 NFL draft cycle but was not selected in the seven rounds. The 26-year-old eventually ended up with Seattle after a tryout with the Green Bay Packers.

According to Pro Football Reference, Turner only appeared in six games as a rookie but did earn his first NFL catches and yards with two grabs for 20 yards. In 2019, he was given the opportunity to contribute more and he responded with 245 receiving yards and a touchdown in 15 games.

Unfortunately for Turner, the Seahawks elected to move on right after in 2020 which led to a brief period with the Packers before the Cowboys claimed the receiver off waivers in September of that year.

Turner made six appearances in 2020, primarily on special teams but proved his worth and was brought back for the 2021 season. The 6’2″ receiver had a relatively productive season in 2021, catching 12 passes for 149 yards and three touchdowns in 126 offensive snaps.

Clearly, Turner is a role player and more like a No. 5/special teams wide receiver rather than an out-and-out starter. However, his availability is worth noting as the Cowboys make it clear that they’re willing to add another pass-catcher to their ranks.

Cowboys’ OBJ Chances Fading?

Due to the recovery from his unfortunate ACL tear during last season’s Super Bowl, Beckham’s chances of playing in the 2022 season were never guaranteed. As the Cowboys’ pursuit has gone on, it’s become more and more clear that OBJ isn’t even fully recovered yet.

It’s that reason that Jones and Dallas are now changing their tune. According to The Athletic’s Jon Machota, Jones explained on December 20 that the team’s chances are diminishing.

“As of this morning, we don’t have anything,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday. “I don’t have an assessment. The reality is that time is moving on down the road relative to playing in the playoffs, so every day diminishes our chances of getting (him) going forward.”

There are not many players with Beckham’s ability, so there are not many viable options to provide the impact that OBJ can. But the deal is clearly not technically dead yet either, based on Jones’ comments.