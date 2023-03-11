Cowboys Starter Roasts Fans, Teases Major Free Agency Move by Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys and its fanbase may be preparing for a big offseason, but one Dallas starter thinks the speculation around it is getting to be too much.

The Cowboys restructured the contracts of two key players, quarterback Dak Prescott and guard Zack Martin, opening up a significant bit of cap space to allow the team to make moves. On the same day, Dallas’ starting safety Malik Hooker teased the free agency return of fellow safety Donovan Wilson.

“Y’all Seen Donovan Wilson Back To Cowboys Yet?” Hooker posted on March 10.

It’s not clear if his next Tweet on March 11 was related, but it is apparent that Hooker thinks that the fanbase is already too riled up ahead of the free agency window.

“Is It Football Season Yet?? It’s April And Some FANS Trippin Already,” Hooker wrote.

Well, it’s not April but the point from Hooker still gets across. Die-hard fans make the NFL what it is, but it also creates an interesting atmosphere in the early months of the offseason as supporters try to guess what’s coming next.

What’s next is currently unclear for the Cowboys, but re-signing Wilson would be a major statement in terms of keeping the core of the 2022 squad together.

Cowboys Can Keep Wilson from Free Agency

There’s a lot to like about Wilson’s progress heading into the 2023 season, as the 28-year-old has excelled in his role in Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn’s scheme and arguably had his best season yet in 2022.

According to Pro Football Reference, Wilson totaled 101 combined tackles in 2022, by far the most of his NFL career. More importantly, he brought down an interception, forced two fumbles, and notched five sacks last fall.

Wilson has established himself as a versatile tool, likely best evidenced in his effectiveness as a secondary rusher. His coverage stats may not blow you away, but in 2022 he allowed a decent catch percentage of 51.3% and an opposing QB rating of 69.0.

There’s no doubt that Wilson can make plays at this level, but it just becomes a matter of if he and Dallas can strike a deal on his new contract.

Cowboys Can Afford Wilson

As Heavy has previously covered, estimations for Wilson’s next contract are around $6 million per year. Spotrac says that the Cowboys have about $12.4 million in cap space after the recent restructures, as well as the franchise tagging of Tony Pollard.

That should certainly allow Dallas to afford Wilson’s next deal, but it becomes a question of if they should spend that money to keep the safety around. Dallas could always look for an upgrade of some sort in free agency, or draft a prospect to fill the gap instead.

While new blood in the secondary sounds enticing, this actually seems like a spot to spend the money and keep a core member of the team. Wilson has grown into his role with Dallas since being drafted in the 6th round of the 2019 NFL draft, going from a special teams player to a 17-game starter in 2022.

It may be a little more expensive than some would like, but it’s hard to say Wilson hasn’t earned that money. Instead of another new variable to account for in 2023, Dallas can lock up Wilson and know they’ve got a solid player in the secondary.