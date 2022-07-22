Cowboys Linked to ‘Deep Threat’ Ex-Dolphins WR in Free Agency

The Dallas Cowboys have been looking at potential additions at the wide receiver position recently, and they are now being linked to a former Miami Dolphins star.

Earlier in July, Dallas worked out Maurice Alexander and KaVontae Turpin. Despite their visits to Frisco, Texas, however, the Cowboys have not signed either player. Dallas is clearly interested in new blood, but they’ve been meticulous about who they sign.

Now, Sports Illustrated writer Logan MacDonald is exploring the idea of adding former Dolphins and Houston Texans WR Will Fuller. Fuller has yet to join a team after the completion of his one-year, $10.57 million contract with Miami.

“While the Cowboys signed ex-Steelers receiver James Washington and drafted receiver Jalen Tolbert in the third round, both are unproven No. 2 options as camp opens,” MacDonald writes. “…Bringing in Fuller would add depth until Gallup returns, while providing the deep threat that would be missing in his absence.”

Before his season in Miami, Fuller was considered one of the best No. 2 receivers in the league as the counterpart to DeAndre Hopkins with the Texans. His stock has fallen, but that could be good news for the Cowboys’ cap space should they pursue Fuller.

Fuller Excels with Texans, Flops with Dolphins

Houston selected Fuller with the 21st overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft, leveling up their offense as Fuller stretched out defenses with his speed and ability to catch in traffic.

Pro Football Reference shows that the former Notre Dame star averaged 14.9 yards per reception while in Houston, catching a total of 209 receptions for 3110 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns over 55 games.

But after the 2020 season, Fuller tested free agency and eventually found a new team with the Dolphins. But as previously stated, things did not go to plan for the receiver or for Miami.

Fuller had to sit out the regular-season opener due to a previous six-game PED suspension while in Houston, and then missed the Week 2 contest due to a “personal issue” according to ESPN.

The now 28-year-old WR didn’t make much of an impact in his two appearances, playing 65 offensive snaps. Fuller caught four passes for 26 yards before suffering a broken thumb in Week 4, which ended his season.

Cowboys Could Take Gamble on Fuller

For the Cowboys or any interested NFL team, it’s a concern on which Fuller will arrive. Is the team signing the 2020 receiver who had 879 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, or will it be the player fans saw in Miami?

If the price is right, it’s worth the risk. Fuller would raise the Cowboys’ offensive ceiling as another big-play threat, but paying him anywhere close to his $10.57 million salary in Miami would take up half of Dallas’ cap space for a player with established risks.

But if Dallas could secure his services for somewhere around $3-6 million, that feels like a worthy gamble. The Cowboys could bring Fuller back to the Lone Star State, pay him a sizable amount, but also not rely on him to be a major factor this season.

There’s certainly red flags when it comes to the former Dolphins WR, but Fuller is the exact type of addition that the Cowboys need to take the next step toward a deep playoff run.