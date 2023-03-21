Cowboys Make Running Back Move With Former $2 Million RB Amid Rumors

The Dallas Cowboys hosted free-agent running back Ronald Jones for a visit, but the team is not waiting to bring back one of their own. Running back Rico Dowdle is re-signing with the Cowboys, a move that was announced by his agency Sports Trust Advisors.

Following the release of Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas now has three running backs on the roster with Tony Pollard and Malik Davis along with Dowdle. The former South Carolina running back will likely be fighting for a roster spot in training camp. Dowdle previously signed a three-year, $2.2 million contract in 2020 and was a free agent this offseason. The veteran had an $825,000 salary last season, but the terms of his latest deal have yet to be disclosed.

Dowdle played in five games last season but did not record a carry and has found himself stuck behind a talented depth chart while also battling multiple injuries. The rusher had seven carries for 24 yards in 2020. Even with Pollard returning to Dallas on the franchise tag, there are still plenty of additional carries to be had next season.

The Cowboys Hosted Former Chiefs RB Ronald Jones for a Free-Agent Visit

Dallas also hosted Jones for a March 20 free-agent visit, who has had previous stops with the Chiefs and Buccaneers. Jones had 17 carries for 70 yards and one touchdowns during six appearances in 2022. The former USC standout’s best season came in 2020 when Jones notched 192 carries for 978 yards and seven touchdowns during 14 appearances for the Bucs. The running back also added 28 receptions for 165 yards and one receiving TD.

Jones was once the Buccaneers RB1 before Leonard Fournette eventually took over the role. According to DallasCowboys.com’s Patrik Walker, the visit with Jones went well noting that he “expect[s] there will be movement” with the veteran as well.

“The Cowboys also liked the workout/visit with Ronald Jones on Monday so I expect there will be movement there as well,” Walker tweeted on March 21. “Focus last couple days: RB.”

Rico Dowdle Topped 2,500 Total Yards at South Carolina

Play

Matt Waldman's RSP Boiler Room No.263: RB Rico Dowdle (South Carolina): Dr. Sleep Matt Waldman's RSP Boiler Room examines the two plays indicative of South Carolina running back Rico Dowdle's game that makes him a compelling NFL Draft prospect you won't want to sleep on. The videos posted here at the RSP Film Room are not hosted on this server and the original video content is not considered… 2020-02-05T08:46:18Z

Dowdle’s NFL career has unfortunately been derailed by injuries with a hurt ankle sidelining the running back for the majority of the 2022 season. During his four years at South Carolina, Dowdle notched 428 carries for 2,167 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 62 receptions for 483 yards and three TDs through the air. Heading into the 2020 NFL draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compared Dowdle to veteran Wayne Gallman.

“There are strengths and areas that need improvement, but when it is all said and done, Dowdle has pro size, vision and toughness as a runner,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft profile on Dowdle. “His elusiveness is created with vision rather than wiggle and he’s more determined than punishing as a finisher. His tape was great to start the 2019 season but faded after an injury in early October against Florida on his first carry.

“While he’s handled third-down duties, he needs to become a better pass-catcher and pocket protector as a pro. He may not be fast, but there is plenty of burst for inside/outside running. Dowdle has the tape and traits to become a three-down backup or committee running back.”