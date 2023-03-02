Cowboys Projected for $38 Million Potential Contract with ‘Towering’ Packers WR

The Dallas Cowboys are in need of a new offensive weapon and they are now being linked to a move for a dynamic Green Bay Packers star.

The Cowboys have hinted at major decisions in the coming months, such as utilizing the team’s franchise tag. But addressing the wide receiver spot will likely require a free agency deal or draft selection.

In turn, Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine is suggesting a long-term deal with Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard. The 27-year-old is set for free agency this offseason and has the potential to be a perfect complement to Dallas WR CeeDee Lamb.

“[The Cowboys] would just need him to be a big-bodied No. 2 receiver who can offer another red-zone threat and give Dak Prescott someone else to come down with 50-50 balls,” Ballentine writes. “Lazard has scored 14 touchdowns over the last two seasons. He was still one of the most consistent downfield threats for Aaron Rodgers in 2022.”

There’s no question that Lazard is a starter-quality receiver, but it’s his specific toolset rather than his stats that should entice Dallas in 2023.

Lazard Produces with Packers

The transition from Iowa State to the NFL was a slow one for Lazard, who was initially signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars after going undrafted in 2018. He didn’t make their 53-man roster, and was eventually picked up by Green Bay later that year.

Lazard was called into a bigger role in 2019, earning his first NFL starts and becoming a useful downfield target for Rodgers. The receiver’s towering 6’5″, 227-pound frame makes him a nightmare for defenders, and the Packers QB tapped into that quickly.

From 2019 through 2021, Lazard put up at least 451 receiving yards or more in each season, racking up 513 receiving yards and scoring eight touchdowns in 2021, according to PFR.

The former Cyclone was given the lead role after Davante Adams left Green Bay for the Las Vegas Raiders, but it did not translate to a monster season. Lazard totaled 788 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 2022.

As Ballentine mentions, the Cowboys don’t need him in the lead role. In fact, a season like the 2021 campaign would be perfect: a dominant red zone threat that can also help stretch opposing defenses thanks to his long-field ability to beat defenders in the air.

Costing the Cowboys

A player of Lazard’s quality isn’t cheap, and the projection for a potential deal with the Cowboys certainly isn’t: Ballentine believes a three-year, $38 million deal is in order for the Packers free agent.

That would be about $12.6 million a season, a serious price for a second receiver. Dallas already has that kind of money committed to wide receiver Michael Gallup as well, so they’re aware of the risk a deal like that can be.

However, they can set up the contract so that it’s backloaded in order to sync up with Gallup’s contract. For example, they can pay Lazard something close to $8 million in 2023 to keep his cap hit low and then pay him $15 million a year in 2024 and 2025.

According to Spotrac, Gallup can be cut with a reasonable $6 million in dead cap in 2024, freeing up $8.5 million for that season and upwards of $10.5 million the following years.

There’s risk involved, but Lazard makes a ton of sense due to his skillset: tall, powerful and a receiver who has played with an elite quarterback for the past four seasons.