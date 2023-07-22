Cowboys Could Sign Ex-Eagles Super Bowl Champ to Address Problem Area

The majority of chatter around the Dallas Cowboys has centered on the RB position, but Dallas could improve a key area with a former Philadelphia Eagles star. The Cowboys added a new starting CB in Stephon Gilmore, but the depth behind the starters is concerning and that’s where Ronald Darby could come in.

The tandem of Gilmore and Trevon Diggs is exciting, and a healthy Jourdan Lewis may finally reach the potential he’s shown flashes of. But the Cowboys can hardly rely on DaRon Bland, Nahshon Wright or Kelvin Joseph to round out the corner group.

Adding Darby would be another injection of experience and, like Gilmore, knows what it takes to win a Super Bowl. The 29-year-old was one of the most productive CBs in the league during his first six seasons in the NFL but has fallen off while with the Denver Broncos in 2021 and 2022.

According to NBC Sports, Darby has just worked out for the Houston Texans and is clearly trying to find his next move. This is just an idea, but the Cowboys could “buy low” on the former Florida State star and make a tangible, significant upgrade on their corner group without a major investment.

Darby Struggles After Time with Eagles, Washington

In terms of accolades, it’s almost puzzling how Darby hasn’t earned a Pro Bowl nod or some form of acknowledgment during his first six years in the NFL. He first entered the league with the Buffalo Bills in 2015 as a second-round pick, and pretty much immediately made an impact.

Darby registered 21 passes defended as a first-year starter, adding two interceptions as well according to PFR. He did experience a “sophomore slump” in 2016, but he still managed 12 passes defended.

The Eagles traded WR Jordan Matthews and a third-round pick for Darby in 2017, which paid immediate dividends for Philadelphia. Darby brought down three INTs and swatted 9 passes during the regular season, before adding another 6 passes defended in the Eagles’ run to a Super Bowl ring.

Over the following three seasons (2018-2020) with the Eagles and then the Washington Football Team, Darby never produced less than 10 passes defended each season. However, a switch to the Denver Broncos in 2021 has been far less productive.

Darby only played 16 games for Denver over two seasons, failing to pull down an interception during that span. Darby did suffer a torn ACL in Week 5 of 2022, but has completed his recovery to work out for the Texans.

How Darby Could Fit with Cowboys

Part of why Darby makes sense as a signing despite his 2022 injury is what the Cowboys might expect out of him. With Diggs and Gilmore, there’s far less pressure on Darby than in his time with Denver, both physically and logistically.

However, any addition to the corner group would mean someone leaving. In terms of 53-man roster cuts, the aforementioned names of DaRon Bland, Nahshon Wright and Kelvin Joseph feel like players that could be released in this scenario.

Bland is a second-year player in 2023, while Joseph and Wright are entering their third seasons. Joseph played just 15% of possible defensive snaps in 2022 despite injury issues leading to Bland starting eight games last year.

If Darby (or any new CB,) was to come in, it feels like Joseph or Wright would be the odds-favorites to be the corresponding release.