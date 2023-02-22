Cowboys Projected as Free Agency Landing Spot for Released Titans Star: ‘Perfect Sense’

The Dallas Cowboys will surely be in the market for wide receiver help, and a new option just hit the free agency market after the Tennesee Titans’ recent moves.

The AFC South franchise made waves on February 22 when they announced that a handful of key players were on their way out of the door, including wide receiver Robert Woods.

“Titans release LT Taylor Lewan, WR Robert Woods and K Randy Bullock,” the team posted on Twitter.

Titans release LT Taylor Lewan, WR Robert Woods and K Randy Bullock — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) February 22, 2023

Lewan has been with the team for nine seasons, while Bullock and Woods have only been with the Titans for the past two seasons or less. However, all three were starters and had significant contributions to the team in recent years.

Woods is the name that should capture the attention of Cowboys fans, as the former Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills star is now available, and likely at a cut-rate. The soon-to-be 31-year-old appears to be excited to be leaving Tennessee as well.

“Free!” Woods tweeted on Wednesday. “Where should I go?”

Where should I go 👀😁 — Robert Woods (@robertwoods) February 22, 2023

Woods has a strong enough pedigree that he should at least be considered by Dallas, but making that happen is a different story.

Woods’ Super Bowl Pedigree Before Titans Stint

It’s hard to judge Woods’ 2022 season with the Titans, partially due to Tennessee losing starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill for five games during the regular season. Based on his post-release Twitter posts, his relationship with his bosses wasn’t great either.

But even in a “down” year, Woods put up 527 receiving yards and two touchdowns according to Pro Football Reference. In an injury-limited season with the Rams in 2021, Woods totaled 567 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 9 games.

But NFL fans will remember his impressive stretch from 2017 through 2020, when Woods totaled 3289 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns with then-quarterback Jared Goff. While there has been dips in production over the past two seasons, Woods arguably has valid excuses for both years.

Woods also feels like a natural replacement for T.Y. Hilton, who contributed at a high level while also being a veteran presence to help along the Cowboys’ younger receivers. Having a recent Super Bowl title to his name certainly helps, especially considering his respectable 38 receptions for 410 yards in the NFL playoffs.

Cowboys Can Get a ‘Deal’ for Woods

The former USC star joined the Titans on a one-year deal for 2022, making a cool $10 million for his services according to Spotrac. After a down year, Dallas can probably land him for far less.

Of course, that will depend on what sort of market exists for Woods. The more teams interested in his signature, the more difficult and expensive it will be, obviously. But he may be the perfect type of veteran receiver that the Cowboys were looking for in Odell Beckham Jr. and Hilton at a decent price.

Playoff experience and consistent production are two things that Dallas desperately needs across the roster, especially at the wide receiver position. In terms of available options, few pass-catchers make perfect sense as a fit for the Cowboys this offseason.