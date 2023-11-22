Cowboys Predicted to Lose 5-Time Pro Bowler to 49ers in Free Agency

The Dallas Cowboys are in the middle of the NFC race, but they are currently being forecasted for the loss of a key cog in the machine. Dallas made a major move by adding corner Stephon Gilmore in the 2023 offseason. But he will be a free agent in 2024, and that could mean a departure.

At least that’s what Bleacher Report‘s NFL staff is proposing. In a recent article, Gilmore is named as an option for the San Francisco 49ers going into the 2024 season.

“However, the [49ers] front office couldn’t get a deal done, meaning the need will transfer over to the offseason, and the club is expected to be up against the cap during free agency,” the article reads. “Gilmore could come in and be a good No. 2 corner behind Charvarius Ward. The 12-year veteran would fit into the 49ers’ ball-hawking defense well with his 31 career interceptions, and he might be willing to take a cheaper deal to play for a Super Bowl contender at this stage in his career.”

Gilmore has been an important presence for the Cowboys, especially after Trevon Diggs was sidelined for the season with an injury. However, he is a valuable free agent with a resume that any team would love to have, including the 49ers.

Gilmore’s Debut Year in Dallas

A former Defensive Player of the Year in 2019, Gilmore needed little introduction when he signed with Dallas. He had been a bit of a mercenary in recent years, but the quality was, and still is, apparent.

Through 10 games, Gilmore has brought down two interceptions as a starter. Pro Football Reference also states that he has 9 passes defended and a 52.2% completion rate in this year.

While he’s not on pace for his DPOY season or his other All-Pro campaign, that is still a fantastic return for the Cowboys. When Diggs went down, there were concerns that a 33-year-old Gilmore could get picked on.

If teams have tried to single him out, they haven’t had consistent success. Gilmore has been a natural fit in Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn’s scheme. As things stand, he looks like he could be a viable starter deep into his 30s.

Cowboys Linked to Corresponding CB Signing

In the same piece that mentions Gilmore as a fit for the 49ers, the Cowboys are linked to current Houston Texans CB Steven Nelson. Heavy’s DJ Siddiqi broke down his view on the fit, but the logic makes sense either way.

Besides Gilmore, Cowboys CB Jourdan Lewis will also be a free agent. Lewis has been a mixed bag over his time with Dallas, with injury and miscues sometimes getting in the way. He’s also had years like in 2021, where he totaled 3 INTs and 10 passes defended.

Lewis just turned 28 as well, so it’s an inbetween spot in terms of age. Gilmore is five years older, but has been so solid this year that it’s hard to not want to bring him back. Either way, Dallas is likely saying goodbye to one or both of those corners.