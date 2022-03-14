Cowboys Lose Key $22.8 Million Receiver to AFC: Report

The Dallas Cowboys are losing another key wide receiver this offseason as Cedrick Wilson is joining the Miami Dolphins on a three-year, $22.8 million contract, per CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones. The news comes just two days after the Cowboys traded Amari Cooper to the Browns for a fifth-round pick.

“Details of the Cedrick Wilson Jr. contract with the Dolphins: 3 years up to $22.8M. $12.75M is fully guaranteed at signing,” Jones tweeted on March 14. “Miami gets a rising star at WR.”

Wilson played a key role on the Cowboys offense in 2021, especially with Michael Gallup sidelined with multiple injuries. The receiver posted 45 receptions for 602 yards and six touchdowns in his 16 appearances, including four starts. Dak Prescott clearly had faith in Wilson as he expressed heading into the season.

“He’s a great receiver and he’s gonna be a great receiver for a long time,” Prescott told The Athletic’s Jon Machota on September 16, 2021. “He’s probably one of our best prepared receivers. He was once a QB so he kinda sees the game from that perspective as well.”

The Cowboys Re-Signed Gallup to a $57.5 Million Contract

Dallas was able to re-sign both Gallup and Noah Brown to new deals leaving CeeDee Lamb with at least some help. Fans can expect to see the Cowboys make more moves at receiver this offseason, potentially even using the No. 24 selection to draft a wideout. The Cowboys signed Gallup to a long-term five-year contract for 57.5 million, per ESPN’s Todd Archer.

“Take 2: Michael Gallup contract breakdown: The base value of the deal is $57.5 million over 5 years,” Archer detailed on March 14. “In addition to a $10 million signing bonus, Gallup will receive base salaries of $2 million (’22), $11 million (’23), $8.5 million (’24), $10.5 million (’25), $10.5 million (’26).”

Gallup Hoped to Land a Lucrative Deal Despite the ACL Injury

Heading into the offseason, Gallup told Heavy that he hoped he “did enough” with the Cowboys “to get what I deserve” as a free agent. Gallup was clearly concerned that his season-ending ACL injury would impact his ability to land a lucrative deal, but the Cowboys still opted to sign the playmaker to a five-year contract.

“I hope I did enough here in Dallas over the last four years to get what I deserve,” Gallup explained on February 9. “I know this past year wasn’t the best for me or anything, but I hope I’ve done enough and put enough on film to where the injury that I just had isn’t going to weigh me down too much. So, that’s what I’m hoping to get out of free agency.”

The Cowboys Need to Add Receivers

As for next steps this offseason, Dallas will eventually need to add additional receivers. According to Archer, the Cowboys are expected to address the position but “not immediately.”

“Cowboys knew he would do well on the open market,” Archer noted on Twitter. “Wouldn’t discount Cowboys from still adding a WR in free agency but not immediately.”

Wilson’s deal exceeded what many analysts expected the receiver to find in free agency. Heading into the offseason, Pro Football Focus had Wilson as the No. 108 ranked free agent and was projected to sign a two-year, $12.5 million contract.