Cowboys Could Make Run at Former No. 1 Pick, Says Analyst

The Dallas Cowboys continue to have a Randy Gregory sized hole on the defensive line with dwindling available options in free agency. The Athletic’s Jon Machota believes that Browns pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney is a name for Cowboys fans to watch. Clowney sits atop Machota’s list of the best available free agent fits for Dallas.

“After losing out on Gregory and seeing other top veteran edge rushers like Von Miller, Chandler Jones and Za’Darius Smith sign with other teams on Wednesday, the Cowboys are running out of top-tier options to fill Gregory’s spot at right defensive end,” Machota wrote on March 17. “Clowney, the No. 1 overall pick in 2014, is coming off of a productive year. He had nine sacks, 11 tackles for loss and 19 quarterback hits in 14 games last season for the Cleveland Browns. He has played the last two seasons on one-year deals. Last year was for $8 million. The year before that, with the Tennessee Titans, was for $13 million.”

Clowney Is Projected to Sign a 1-Year, $15 Million Contract

Here is every sack + TFL by Jadeveon Clowney in 2019: pic.twitter.com/JkbmGwEfXU — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) July 1, 2020

The Cowboys already have a long list of pass rushers who they have been linked to in free agency this offseason only to miss out as other teams sign the players. Von Miller and Za’Darius Smith were the latest defenders to spurn the Cowboys in favor of other teams.

The question with Clowney, as it has been with the other pass rushers, is if the Cowboys are willing to pay top dollar to address the position. So far, the answer has been a resounding no. Pro Football Focus has Clowney ranked as the No. 3 ranked free agent edge rusher and No. 14 available player heading into the offseason.

PFF projected Clowney will land a one-year, $15 million contract with $12 million guaranteed. Clowney signed a one-year, $8 million deal with Cleveland last offseason.

The defender notched nine sacks, 37 tackles, 19 quarterback hits and two forced fumbles in 14 appearances for the Browns last season. Since being the No. 1 pick in the 2014 NFL draft, Clowney has played for four franchises.

Prescott: ‘Obviously Things Aren’t Done’

Dak Prescott is at a ribbon-cutting at a re-opening of a Walk-On’s restaurant in Irving, Texas. Kid yells: “Dak, we’re winning the Super Bowl this year!” Dak: “Damn right.” pic.twitter.com/ipuKl0m3Gl — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) March 21, 2022

There have been no shortage of rumors linking the Cowboys to available stars, but Dallas has been relatively quiet in free agency. Since the Cowboys’ disappointing playoff loss to the Niners, Dallas traded Amari Cooper, released La’el Collins and witnessed Gregory have a change of heart after the team announced his signing. The Cowboys were able to re-sign Michael Gallup, but the only major outside moves thus far were the signings of receiver James Washington and pass rusher Dante Fowler.

Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott made his first public comments since free agency started. Prescott indicated he is not worried about the team’s quiet start to the offseason but added that “a lot of the roster is to come.”

“Things happen and things change,” Prescott told The Athletic on March 22. “I think it will be to that standard here soon. Obviously things aren’t done. Free agency isn’t done, the draft’s not done, so a lot of the roster is to come.”

According to Over the Cap, the Cowboys have an estimated $17.7 million in remaining cap space after beginning the offseason more than $20 million above the cap.